ST Index among top performers in region

It would be an exaggeration to say Singapore equities got the fourth quarter off to a flying start, but the local market did register one of the region's best showings yesterday.

The Straits Times Index (STI) extended early gains to end at 3,146.03, up 26.04 points, or 0.8 per cent, on a day of light trade.

Elsewhere, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea posted gains while markets in China are closed from yesterday to Monday for the nation's week-long 70th anniversary celebrations. Hong Kong was also closed but resumes trading today.

Oanda Asia Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley noted that barring the possibility of contentious tweets from United States President Donald Trump, the birthday break in China "will probably suck the volatility out of the Asian time zone for the rest of the week".

A trader here said: "Mr Trump's tweets have already shown to be effective in making markets jittery, but for all of China's anniversary celebrations, protests in Hong Kong are still ongoing, which may cast a pall on sentiment in the week."

Trading volumes here clocked in at 596.61 million shares worth $720.36 million, with gainers beating losers 206 to 140. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the STI's most active, with 30.5 million shares traded as it closed up 4.2 per cent at $1.

Banks also outperformed the index. United Overseas Bank ended at $25.90, up 0.9 per cent; DBS gained 1 per cent to $25.24; and OCBC Bank added 1.2 per cent to $10.99.

Preliminary data on Monday showed that bank lending was 0.6 per cent higher in August from July.

Maybank Kim Eng analyst Thilan Wickramasinghe expects "stronger-than-expected loan growth may produce earnings upside in (the third quarter), especially for UOB and OCBC". That said, he noted that investors should closely watch non-performing loan risks from Asian currency unit lending.

Keppel Reit's sale of Bugis Junction Towers to Village Prop for $547.5 million - $388 million more than it paid for the block in 2006 - puts much attention on the Keppel counters. Keppel Reit, which closed unchanged at $1.26, was the most active of the S-Reits, with 11.2 million units changing hands. The Reit's sponsor - conglomerate Keppel Corp - added 0.7 per cent to $5.97.

"The divestment helps Keppel Reit to unlock value in a low-yielding strata asset. Divestment proceeds will give financial flexibility to pursue acquisitions in (South) Korea and Australia," said Jefferies Singapore analyst Krishna Guha.