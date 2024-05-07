ST HeadSTart: Working as a freelancer – is it worth it?

‘I’m not building someone else’s dream’
Hi there. It’s Prisca, bringing you this week’s edition of HeadSTart.
Freelancing is quite common in my industry, and while I like my job, I’ve sometimes wondered if being my own boss will be an ideal career path instead. The flexibility that comes with being a freelancer is certainly appealing, but I’m not sure if I can live with worrying about when the next pay cheque will arrive.
It’s great to know that several freelancers whom my colleague Teo Kai Xiang spoke to have no regrets. A couple of them left their corporate jobs to be self-employed, for reasons such as better work-life balance and giving their all to ventures they find rewarding.
However, their journey has not been a bed of roses. A top concern is the lack of protection and benefits compared with someone in full-time employment. If you’re thinking about striking out on your own, this one’s for you.
Are you a freelancer, and how do you cope with the challenges it brings? Tell me more at headstart@sph.com.sg and have a good week ahead!
What it means to reshape hustle culture, according to freelancers
Some millennials and Gen Z are eschewing nine-to-five work-days, even on flexi-terms, and opting out of scaling the conventional corporate ladder entirely.
Podcast: Is gen AI underwhelming?
Senior business correspondent Krist Boo answers this question and more in the latest episode of Work Talk.
Taking a ‘gap year’ when you’re near retirement
The writer questions whether there is room for a “gap year” – usually associated with young people taking a break for a year from their studies – for mature workers who wish for it.
How to cope when spouses die young
Those widowed in their 20s and 30s might feel especially stunned and unprepared. Here’s why it’s important to get control of your financial situation in such unfortunate circumstances, even amid grief.
Me & My Money: Asset manager builds his portfolio on real estate
Real estate veteran Quah Kay Beng explains why he chose to start his career by spending a decade working overseas.