ST HeadSTart: Will my promotion chances be affected if I'm not close to my manager? | 4 investment tips to avoid bad deals

Kang Wan Chern
Assistant Business Editor
Updated
Published
10 hours ago

Not having a close relationship with your manager should not affect your promotion chances, but such incidents can still happen, journalist Tay Hong Yi discovers.

The year 2023 is an opportune time for investors to relook their investment portfolios. Experts Senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit spoke to recommend that investors put some of their money into a mix of equities and bonds.

Meanwhile, with property prices continuing to rise despite higher mortgage rates and new property cooling measures, more are being drawn to become property agents in the commission-based sector, Senior correspondent Joyce Lim writes.

Finally, Crime correspondent David Sun reports that the number of scam cases in Singapore is unlikely to decrease as this type of crime is too lucrative for scammers to give up. 

askST Jobs: Will your promotion prospects be affected if you are not close to your manager?

Keeping a professional distance from your manager should, ideally, not affect your promotion prospects, but it does happen, journalist Tay Hong Yi discovers.

It’s 2023, are you still quiet quitting?

Senior Correspondent Krist Boo kicks off the New Year with a self-debate on whether to quiet quit in 2023.

Investors advised to relook current portfolios in 2023

Experts Senior correspondent Chor Kheing Yuit spoke to recommend that investors put some of their money into a mix of equities and bonds.

Young and Savvy: Don’t let tuition loans weigh down your future

Journalist Rosalind Ang shares tips on how to minimise your tuition expenses to avoid repaying hefty loans in the future.

4 things investors should know before parting with their money

Based on past court cases, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon discusses what investors can do to avoid the painful lawsuits necessary to recover investment losses.

More becoming property agents in S'pore as booming market beckons

Rising housing prices have been a draw for new entrants to the commission-based sector, Senior correspondent Joyce Lim reports.

Scam scourge here to stay, other countries learning from Singapore’s anti-scam approach: Police

The number of scam cases here is unlikely to decrease as this type of crime is too lucrative for scammers to give up, writes Crime correspondent David Sun.

How a year-long stint in London made an investor out of this insurance exec

Journalist Adeline Tan talks to this insurance exec about how she became an investor after surviving a year studying on just S$48,000 in London.

Why are Creative Technology’s shares rising?

Shares of Creative Technology have risen since the sudden death of founder Sim Wong Hoo. Assistant business editor Kang Wan Chern explains why.

Flexible working hours are good for business: UN

Flexible working arrangements like those introduced during the Covid-19 crisis are not only good for employees but also boost productivity and potentially a business’s bottom line, the United Nations said. 

