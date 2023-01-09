ST HeadSTart: Will my promotion chances be affected if I'm not close to my manager? | 4 investment tips to avoid bad deals

Why more people are becoming property agents; It's 2023, are you still quiet quitting?; Investors advised to relook current portfolios this year

Good morning!

Not having a close relationship with your manager should not affect your promotion chances, but such incidents can still happen, journalist Tay Hong Yi discovers.

The year 2023 is an opportune time for investors to relook their investment portfolios. Experts Senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit spoke to recommend that investors put some of their money into a mix of equities and bonds.

Meanwhile, with property prices continuing to rise despite higher mortgage rates and new property cooling measures, more are being drawn to become property agents in the commission-based sector, Senior correspondent Joyce Lim writes.

Finally, Crime correspondent David Sun reports that the number of scam cases in Singapore is unlikely to decrease as this type of crime is too lucrative for scammers to give up.

Have you been a victim of scams of know someone who has? Share it with us at headstart@sph.com.sg.

Have a great week!