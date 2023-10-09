ST HeadSTart: Why younger workers are taking long career breaks | Should I let my coworkers follow me on social media?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Mental health and overall wellbeing are increasingly important to younger workers across the globe, with many choosing to prioritise their health over more traditional markers of success such as career progression. As younger workers face new stresses at work and in life, more are opting to take longer breaks between jobs, or even leaving their jobs without having a new one in hand.
In my article, I look into what seems to be a growing trend in Singapore, speaking to experts as well as younger workers, and find that avoiding burnout, seeking purpose and taking the time to re-look and re-evaluate careers and ambitions are some of the top reasons why more Singaporeans are taking a long break from work.
This desire to prioritise health extends beyond our careers and jobs. As my colleague, invest editor Tan Ooi Boon finds, more people in Singapore are choosing to spend on health rather than other markers of success, such as luxury items. In his piece, he also discussed some of the common money woes that we may have, and some ways we can protect both our wealth and health.
What do you think of taking longer breaks from work? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg
Enjoy the rest of the stories we have hand-picked for you in the newsletter, and have a wonderful week ahead!
askST Jobs: What to do when you receive a follow request from colleagues on social media
There is nothing wrong with saying no when colleagues ask to follow you on social media, if they do, being aware of what and how much you post might be a good idea, finds Tay Hong Yi.
More young PMETs taking long breaks from work to recharge: Experts
Avoiding burnout and re-evaluating their careers are just some reasons younger workers have when it comes to taking longer breaks between jobs - but what are the effects of such a choice?
A new generation of S’poreans says unemployment can be fun
Content creation on social media can be an alternative to traditional jobs, says younger workers who view unemployment less as a stigma than as a protest against overwork, dreary work and hypercapitalism.
More in S'pore choosing to spend on health than on luxury items: Poll
Luxury items are now less important to people in Singapore, with a significant proportion indicating that spending on health would be a bigger priority.
Mood: How Singapore millennials feel about work
It is their turn to lead at work, but no matter how hard they paddle, there seems no end to the race.
Singaporeans and their struggle with the fear of being merely average
When everyone wants to be exceptional - and not all are cut out for it - it could cause needless unhappiness, finds associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
S’pore launches national mental health and well-being strategy
The launch of the National Mental Health and Well-Being Strategy, signals recognition by the authorities that mental health has become a significant health and social issue.
New guide outlines steps Singaporeans can take to create a holistic financial plan
The guide outlines some rules to keep in mind when it comes to financial planning, such as emergency funds, insurance protection, investment, and legacy planning.
Rules for outstanding careers: The best and worst ways to network
While essential, networking may seem daunting for many of us - so how can we network better?
Women are asking for promotions, but men keep getting them
For every 100 men promoted to a manager role in 2022, only 87 women received the same boost, a survey of more than 27,000 employees in US and Canada has found.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at headstart@sph.com.sg