ST HeadSTart: Why younger workers are taking long career breaks | Should I let my coworkers follow me on social media?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Mental health and overall wellbeing are increasingly important to younger workers across the globe, with many choosing to prioritise their health over more traditional markers of success such as career progression. As younger workers face new stresses at work and in life, more are opting to take longer breaks between jobs, or even leaving their jobs without having a new one in hand.

In my article, I look into what seems to be a growing trend in Singapore, speaking to experts as well as younger workers, and find that avoiding burnout, seeking purpose and taking the time to re-look and re-evaluate careers and ambitions are some of the top reasons why more Singaporeans are taking a long break from work.

This desire to prioritise health extends beyond our careers and jobs. As my colleague, invest editor Tan Ooi Boon finds, more people in Singapore are choosing to spend on health rather than other markers of success, such as luxury items. In his piece, he also discussed some of the common money woes that we may have, and some ways we can protect both our wealth and health.

What do you think of taking longer breaks from work? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

Enjoy the rest of the stories we have hand-picked for you in the newsletter, and have a wonderful week ahead!