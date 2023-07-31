ST HeadSTart: Why no one can teach you the secrets of becoming rich | The cost of renting as a young adult

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
The snaking queues at Singapore Pools outlets every week tell us that most of us, if not all, hope to get rich. But should you trust online coaches promoting money-making courses? As much as you want a shortcut to wealth, investing with unlicensed companies or operators is the last thing you should do, warns Tan Ooi Boon.
He lays out the resources investors can refer to to ensure they are only parking their hard-earned money with legitimate financial institutions. In the unfortunate event that licensed operators fail you, Ooi Boon also suggests steps you can take to seek recourse, such as notifying the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Young adults may be feeling the financial strain of inflated prices these days - especially those who rent. Renting your own living space as a young adult can hit your bank account hard, as Cheow Sue-Ann shares. She details life adjustments she made to afford rent comfortably, such as cutting back on leisure travel and reducing spending on non-essentials. The freedom and independence that she gets in exchange, however, are well worth the sacrifices.
Why no one can teach you the secrets of becoming rich
Do your homework before investing to avoid losing your money to unlicensed companies, says Tan Ooi Boon.
Avoid online investment ads that don’t include company names
MAS is moving to tighten the rules which govern online advertising for financial institutions here.
Will tech stocks continue to do well?
Lee Su Shyan discusses the future of tech big guns like Amazon and Apple, which saw their values jump from 40 per cent to 200 per cent this year.
Renting in Singapore: The cost of independence
Moving out of the family home has been liberating in some ways, but it has also driven the need for good planning into sharp focus, says Cheow Sue-Ann.
askST Jobs: When two colleagues seem too close for comfort
An inappropriate workplace relationship tends to be sexual in nature, and arises where a power imbalance or conflict of interest is involved, says an expert.
More businesses in S’pore going cashless despite resistance from some older customers
Going fully cashless has saved businesses time, money, and even reduces theft. Rosalind Ang tells us more.
More places for mums to breastfeed as local start-up brings mobile lactation pods to workplaces
The company is extending its services to nursing mothers working in commercial buildings and business parks.
Me & My Money: He started honing his investment skills in his 20s
Venture capital takes up more than half of Finnish finance executive Jussi Salovaara’s investment portfolio.
