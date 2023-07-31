ST HeadSTart: Why no one can teach you the secrets of becoming rich | The cost of renting as a young adult

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

The snaking queues at Singapore Pools outlets every week tell us that most of us, if not all, hope to get rich. But should you trust online coaches promoting money-making courses? As much as you want a shortcut to wealth, investing with unlicensed companies or operators is the last thing you should do, warns Tan Ooi Boon.

He lays out the resources investors can refer to to ensure they are only parking their hard-earned money with legitimate financial institutions. In the unfortunate event that licensed operators fail you, Ooi Boon also suggests steps you can take to seek recourse, such as notifying the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Young adults may be feeling the financial strain of inflated prices these days - especially those who rent. Renting your own living space as a young adult can hit your bank account hard, as Cheow Sue-Ann shares. She details life adjustments she made to afford rent comfortably, such as cutting back on leisure travel and reducing spending on non-essentials. The freedom and independence that she gets in exchange, however, are well worth the sacrifices.

What are some of your own habits for managing money? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

Enjoy the other stories in today's newsletter too, and have a good week ahead!