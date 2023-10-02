ST HeadSTart: Why millennials no longer aim for leadership roles | Should you answer calls after working hours?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

There seems to be no end to the office rat race, so millennials are looking to take a path of their own. Even though it is their turn to become leaders at the workplace, many are choosing to prioritise work-life balance rather than chase the fattest paycheck. My colleague, senior correspondent Krist Boo, explores a new study that shows just how much stress this generation is facing at the workplace. Millennials and experts chip in on why they feel family, mental health and personal growth are more important than clawing your way to the top.

As a millennial myself, I too share this desire to for some form of work-life balance. But in a hyper-connected world where work can reach you no matter where you are, how can one achieve a separation between work and personal life? My colleague Tay Hong Yi answers the question of whether we need to share our personal contact information with colleagues - and how to set boundaries when the line between work and home has become increasingly blurred.

