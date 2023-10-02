ST HeadSTart: Why millennials no longer aim for leadership roles | Should you answer calls after working hours?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
There seems to be no end to the office rat race, so millennials are looking to take a path of their own. Even though it is their turn to become leaders at the workplace, many are choosing to prioritise work-life balance rather than chase the fattest paycheck. My colleague, senior correspondent Krist Boo, explores a new study that shows just how much stress this generation is facing at the workplace. Millennials and experts chip in on why they feel family, mental health and personal growth are more important than clawing your way to the top.
As a millennial myself, I too share this desire to for some form of work-life balance. But in a hyper-connected world where work can reach you no matter where you are, how can one achieve a separation between work and personal life? My colleague Tay Hong Yi answers the question of whether we need to share our personal contact information with colleagues - and how to set boundaries when the line between work and home has become increasingly blurred.
Is work-life balance a priority for you? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg
Enjoy the rest of the stories we have hand-picked for you in the newsletter, and have a wonderful week ahead!
What else is left but work-life balance? S’pore millennials are redefining work, survey shows
Millennials are now prioritising work-life balance over leadership opportunities. Krist Boo looks into how millennials have redefined workplace boundaries.
askST Jobs: Do I have to give my number to colleagues and answer calls after working hours?
In an era of constant and instant connectivity, the line between work and personal life often gets blurred, but can we choose not to give out our personal contact details at work?
Why buying gold in your 20s can be seen as being young and financially savvy
Investing in gold is a reliable option as it is a safe portfolio diversifier that yields decent returns over a long period. Timothy Goh explores the option.
What’s the point of multiple interviews for one job?
It has been reported that the time it takes for an organisation to make a new hire has reached an all-time high - is this really necessary?
Will AI endanger tech careers?
Artificial intelligence is shaking up industries and job roles across the board, but the notion of AI as a tool has also raised some concerns.
She struggled in school and financially, but is now a data analyst who mentors youth
In Sec 3, Ms Adlynna met a teacher who encouraged to pursue what others said was a far-fetched career option for her.
Imagine having skills training during NS to prepare for the next phase of your life
Some have expressed concerns that their “brains would be rusty” after two years of mandatory National Service. These writers shed light on the cost and disruptions faced by NSmen.
E-mail is a tool that we just can’t quit
Technology has changed so much since we first began to use e-mail, but it seems we’re unlikely to give it up anytime soon.
Financial advisers feeling the heat as customers get more demanding
They have to offer more value-added services rather than focus on transactional services, say observers.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at headstart@sph.com.sg