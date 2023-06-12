ST HeadSTart: Why CPF Life trumps an investment property | In Phuket, work spaces for digital nomads

Kang Wan Chern
Assistant Business Editor
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Providers of co-working spaces are becoming creative with their offerings now that more employees are asking for the option to work remotely. One such provider, Singapore-based Homa, has taken things to a new level. 

As senior correspondent Colin Tan finds out, demand from digital nomads around the region has been high for Homa's apartment units in Phuket. For just $780 a month, these units come with a co-working space, rooftop pool, gym and restaurant, making them an ideal option for those able to work remotely.

Are you looking to change jobs after having spent some time at your current workplace? Expectations for resumes and interviews have evolved in the past ten years, and job applicants today are expected to be familiar with digital resumes and interview tools, such as video resumes, video interviews and online assessments, journalist Tay Hong Yi writes. 

Resumes need to be tailored to the job applied for, while candidates should also focus on any measurable achievement that demonstrates the value they can bring to the new employer, experts said.

Stocks related to generative artificial intelligence (AI) such as Nvidia, Alphabet and Microsoft have jumped recently, but retail investors hoping for a windfall may want to tread carefully and separate hype from reality, financial advisers told senior correspondent Angela Tan.

This is because many AI companies are still developing and have yet to become profitable, making them high-risk investments, particularly when AI stocks are now trading at very high levels after the recent spikes.

Why CPF Life can be better than an investment property

It is impossible for a $600,000 flat to guarantee you a monthly income of about $5,000 today, but the Central Provident Fund’s annuity scheme can give a couple such returns.

askST Jobs: How resumes and interviews have evolved over the last 10 years

Employers expect candidates to be savvy with digital platforms like LinkedIn, while resumes need to be tailored to the job applied for, experts said.

Work remotely from Phuket at $780 a month? S’pore start-up offers digital nomads furnished spaces

Singapore-based Homa completed the building with 506 co-working units at the end of 2021, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and demand is booming.

More companies now include mental health benefits in corporate insurance coverage

Benefits include 24/7 counselling hotlines, GP consultations, and access to psychiatrists and psychologists.

 

 

Winklevoss twins look to expand their crypto business in Singapore amid US crackdown

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini plans to hire more staff in Singapore and it will do so “pretty quickly”, said its co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Crypto exchange Gemini plans to quadruple its headcount in Singapore to 100 within the next 12 months, co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss tell The Straits Times in an exclusive interview.

Career Talk: Aspiring CEOs should tune in here

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks to the Alliance for Action on Business Leadership Development on grooming locals to become top business leaders.

Me & My Money: Generating returns from renewable energy

The failure of his first renewable energy venture did not stop Gerald Tan from investing half a million dollars of his savings into starting a second firm.

Young & Savvy: Looking past the glitz of luxury investment

There is growing interest among both the young and young-at-heart to invest in luxury collectibles as alternative assets, but some caution is warranted.

The AI gold rush: Experts advise caution before jumping in

Retail investors hoping for a windfall in generative artificial intelligence should tread carefully and separate hype from reality, financial advisers said.

Can workplace fairness law deter errant employers and avoid worsening work conflict?

With safeguards in place, the law can protect genuine victims of workplace discrimination while deterring its misuse, the writers say.

