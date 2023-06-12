ST HeadSTart: Why CPF Life trumps an investment property | In Phuket, work spaces for digital nomads

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Providers of co-working spaces are becoming creative with their offerings now that more employees are asking for the option to work remotely. One such provider, Singapore-based Homa, has taken things to a new level.

As senior correspondent Colin Tan finds out, demand from digital nomads around the region has been high for Homa's apartment units in Phuket. For just $780 a month, these units come with a co-working space, rooftop pool, gym and restaurant, making them an ideal option for those able to work remotely.

Is being able to work remotely important to you?

Are you looking to change jobs after having spent some time at your current workplace? Expectations for resumes and interviews have evolved in the past ten years, and job applicants today are expected to be familiar with digital resumes and interview tools, such as video resumes, video interviews and online assessments, journalist Tay Hong Yi writes.

Resumes need to be tailored to the job applied for, while candidates should also focus on any measurable achievement that demonstrates the value they can bring to the new employer, experts said.

Stocks related to generative artificial intelligence (AI) such as Nvidia, Alphabet and Microsoft have jumped recently, but retail investors hoping for a windfall may want to tread carefully and separate hype from reality, financial advisers told senior correspondent Angela Tan.

This is because many AI companies are still developing and have yet to become profitable, making them high-risk investments, particularly when AI stocks are now trading at very high levels after the recent spikes.

