ST HeadSTart: Who to ask for job references | What's next for digital banks

This Labour Day, we look at how you can select the right people for job references. A good referee should be able to attest to your leadership potential, such as the ability to motivate others and take initiative. Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi highlights a few important considerations about who to ask for help and how you should approach them.
Meanwhile, you've probably heard about Singapore's new digital banks. What does the future look like for these companies, and what's in it for us as consumers? I ask GXS Bank's chief executive about the lender's growth prospects amid the current economic climate, while deputy business editor Kang Wan Chern finds out how Standard Chartered aims to use digital bank Trust to double its retail customers here.
Insurance companies have been increasingly taking to platforms like LinkedIn and Instagram to find young blood. My colleague Shanice Zhuang finds out why more young people are opting for a career as a financial consultant, and what qualities firms look out for when they scan a potential candidate's social media profile.
How to choose the right people for job references
Thinking of exploiting ABSD loopholes? Think again
Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon explains why common schemes to avoid taxes are not worth the benefits.
Why more young people are choosing a financial consultant career
A senior director whom ST spoke to looks for two qualities – suitability and the ability to be coached – when scanning potential consultants' LinkedIn profiles.
Podcast: A peek into the world's biggest tech firms
Tech leaders demystify what their companies do and discuss innovations they have their eyes on in the latest episode of Work Talk.
What's next for GXS digital bank?
Chief executive Charles Wong explains why the bank is "quietly optimistic" about its growth despite recent banking crises globally and Singapore being overbanked.
A celebration of workers and our ways
Workers might not always get along but they somehow find a way to make things come together, says senior correspondent Krist Boo in her tongue in cheek column.
Wages likely to grow at slower pace as labour demand softens
They are expected to rise faster for sectors like construction and retail, compared with external-facing industries like trade and manufacturing.
More renting HDB flats, condos in the suburbs
A five-room flat in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 was leased at a monthly rate of $6,500 as at February, notes the writer, who highlights current trends in the rental market here.
