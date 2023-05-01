ST HeadSTart: Who to ask for job references | What's next for digital banks

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Good morning! I hope you're having a restful public holiday.

This Labour Day, we look at how you can select the right people for job references. A good referee should be able to attest to your leadership potential, such as the ability to motivate others and take initiative. Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi highlights a few important considerations about who to ask for help and how you should approach them.

Meanwhile, you've probably heard about Singapore's new digital banks. What does the future look like for these companies, and what's in it for us as consumers? I ask GXS Bank's chief executive about the lender's growth prospects amid the current economic climate, while deputy business editor Kang Wan Chern finds out how Standard Chartered aims to use digital bank Trust to double its retail customers here.

Are you a digital bank customer, and what do you think of their services? Tell me more at headstart@sph.com.sg

Insurance companies have been increasingly taking to platforms like LinkedIn and Instagram to find young blood. My colleague Shanice Zhuang finds out why more young people are opting for a career as a financial consultant, and what qualities firms look out for when they scan a potential candidate's social media profile.

If you find the selection of articles insightful, consider sharing this newsletter with a friend. Thanks, and have a good week ahead!

