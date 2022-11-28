ST HeadSTart: What to do if you disagree with your job appraisal | Is flexi-work here to stay?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Good morning! Have you ever felt lost upon receiving an appraisal you disagreed with?
If the answer is yes, our latest askST Jobs column is here to help. Refrain from being overly emotional and comparing yourself with others, says journalist Tay Hong Yi. Preparedness is also key – for example, you can create a document that tracks your work contributions for the review period, including additional projects you have worked on.
Flexible work arrangements seem to be at risk of fading away as offices buzz back to life. But companies will probably retain some form of flexi-work in a bid for talent amid a tight labour market, say experts.
You may be considering a mid-career switch as your life priorities shift. Associate editor Lee Su Shyan says these journeys can be rewarding but they also require careful planning. She highlights things to consider before taking the leap, such as your financial position and personality.
You disagree with your job appraisal. What's next?
Steps you can take include presenting data of your performance against targets set previously by your boss, says journalist Tay Hong Yi.
What you should know before making a mid-career switch
Associate editor Lee Su Shyan examines how you can achieve a new sense of satisfaction without taking undue risks.
S'pore companies likely to slow rollbacks of flexi-work perks
Flexible work arrangements will probably remain the norm in Singapore given the tight labour market in which employers are jostling to attract and retain talent.
Hire me or fire me, but I plan to stay hot
Senior business correspondent Krist Boo explores the options available to workers affected by the spate of tech lay-offs in her satirical Work/Life column.
How does the upcoming GST rate hike affect you?
With the change approaching, consumers may find themselves in tricky situations, such as payment plans that cross into next year. Journalist Adeline Tan tackles questions about the looming hike.
Medical insurance gets more costly as you age. Here's what you can do.
Annual premiums go up substantially as you get older, and rising inflation and healthcare costs do not help either. Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares tips to help you manage these expenses.
Want a dog? It could cost over $100k
Healthcare is a big-ticket item when it comes to keeping a dog but other things like food and grooming also add up, says journalist Wong Shiying.
Is the economy going to be better or worse in 2023?
It's hard to be optimistic about economic prospects amid debt risks and China's zero-Covid-19 strategy, says the writer, who highlights the biggest headwinds in 2023.
