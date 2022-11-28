ST HeadSTart: What to do if you disagree with your job appraisal | Is flexi-work here to stay?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Good morning! Have you ever felt lost upon receiving an appraisal you disagreed with?

If the answer is yes, our latest askST Jobs column is here to help. Refrain from being overly emotional and comparing yourself with others, says journalist Tay Hong Yi. Preparedness is also key – for example, you can create a document that tracks your work contributions for the review period, including additional projects you have worked on.

Flexible work arrangements seem to be at risk of fading away as offices buzz back to life. But companies will probably retain some form of flexi-work in a bid for talent amid a tight labour market, say experts.

You may be considering a mid-career switch as your life priorities shift. Associate editor Lee Su Shyan says these journeys can be rewarding but they also require careful planning. She highlights things to consider before taking the leap, such as your financial position and personality.

Have you made a huge career change? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

We hope you find this week's round-up of stories insightful. Have a good week ahead.