ST HeadSTart: Want to try something different at work? Here’s what you can do

Hi, it’s Rosalind here and this week, we discuss how we can expand our job scope to learn more at work and gain more visibility.

Have you ever wanted to try different things at work not within your job scope? Asking for more responsibilities with the goal of getting a pay rise or a promotion should not be the focus, career consulting group founder Paul Heng advised in my colleague BNB Diviyadhaarshini’s askST Jobs column. Instead, your motivation should be to improve yourself at work. Mid-year reviews and end-of-year appraisals are some channels through which you can broach the topic to your superiors, he said.

While you may want to avoid ‘quiet promotions’ — in which an employee is given a significant amount of additional tasks without a pay rise or promotion — not seeking immediate recognition and reward is key, said Mr Heng. He advised that it’s acceptable to receive recognition for your additional contributions at a later time, after you have shown that you are able to deliver what you promise.

