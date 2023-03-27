ST HeadSTart: Tying the knot? First, let's talk about money | When a promotion is elusive

Prisca Ang
Updated
Published
43 min ago

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Good morning! Money matters, and relationships are no exception. 

If you're getting married soon or thinking about settling down, you'll likely benefit from an open discussion about life goals and finances with your partner before the big day. Associate editor Lee Su Shyan provides some suggestions on what expenses to consider in her column. 

How have you broached the subject of money management with your partner? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg 

Meanwhile, is a promotion nowhere in sight even as you've been taking on additional responsibilities? Extra work doesn't guarantee you'll climb the ladder, says manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi, who outlines steps you can take to advance to the next level at your company. 

If you watched the Oscars this month, you might remember best actress winner Michelle Yeoh reminding women not to "let anyone tell you that you are ever past your prime". Our guest writer discusses the impact of ageing on our careers and what we can do about career stagnation. 

Finally, check out these five meal deals in the central business district, picked out by correspondent Eunice Quek. She also highlights several new players in the CBD food scene. Bon appetit.

We hope you enjoy these stories. All the best for the week ahead. 

Managing money in a relationship

It's a conversation every couple needs to have before getting married. The Straits Times gets tips on mapping out how to manage family finances.

Should you set up a joint bank account, and what's the best way to make decisions about big-ticket purchases? Here are several key considerations for couples.

READ MORE HERE

How to snag a promotion

If you're still chasing after a promotion, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi's column might point you in the right direction.  

READ MORE HERE

Me & My Money: Investing in fine wines

Never keep your collection at home if it's for investment purposes, says a former banker, who also has other tips for those looking to get started in fine wines.

READ MORE HERE

How to make a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ work for you

If you are getting into a business deal, here are three important tips according to Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.

READ MORE HERE

The myth of career success at every age

We need to tackle head-on a common experience for most of us – that of peaking in our 30s and 40s, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

What's cooking in the CBD

One restaurant, for beef lovers, offers a three-course set lunch at $29.90++ on weekdays. 

READ MORE HERE

Expect market volatility to continue amid more negative news flows

However, investors should not abandon the market entirely. Look for opportunitities with a medium-term investment horizon, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan. 

READ MORE HERE

UBS dangles retention measures for Credit Suisse Asia staff

Even before the hastily arranged deal with UBS, Credit Suisse had seen a steady exodus of top private bankers.

READ MORE HERE

How to avoid knee-jerk decisions based on bad news

In an ideal world, financial pundits would encourage people to invest regularly and remain invested. But smart investing is boring, and boring doesn’t sell, says the writer. 

READ MORE HERE

Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead. 

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at headstart@sph.com.sg

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top