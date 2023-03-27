ST HeadSTart: Tying the knot? First, let's talk about money | When a promotion is elusive

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
If you're getting married soon or thinking about settling down, you'll likely benefit from an open discussion about life goals and finances with your partner before the big day. Associate editor Lee Su Shyan provides some suggestions on what expenses to consider in her column.
Meanwhile, is a promotion nowhere in sight even as you've been taking on additional responsibilities? Extra work doesn't guarantee you'll climb the ladder, says manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi, who outlines steps you can take to advance to the next level at your company.
If you watched the Oscars this month, you might remember best actress winner Michelle Yeoh reminding women not to "let anyone tell you that you are ever past your prime". Our guest writer discusses the impact of ageing on our careers and what we can do about career stagnation.
Finally, check out these five meal deals in the central business district, picked out by correspondent Eunice Quek. She also highlights several new players in the CBD food scene. Bon appetit.
Managing money in a relationship
Should you set up a joint bank account, and what's the best way to make decisions about big-ticket purchases? Here are several key considerations for couples.
How to snag a promotion
If you're still chasing after a promotion, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi's column might point you in the right direction.
Me & My Money: Investing in fine wines
Never keep your collection at home if it's for investment purposes, says a former banker, who also has other tips for those looking to get started in fine wines.
How to make a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ work for you
If you are getting into a business deal, here are three important tips according to Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.
The myth of career success at every age
We need to tackle head-on a common experience for most of us – that of peaking in our 30s and 40s, says the writer.
What's cooking in the CBD
One restaurant, for beef lovers, offers a three-course set lunch at $29.90++ on weekdays.
Expect market volatility to continue amid more negative news flows
However, investors should not abandon the market entirely. Look for opportunitities with a medium-term investment horizon, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.
UBS dangles retention measures for Credit Suisse Asia staff
Even before the hastily arranged deal with UBS, Credit Suisse had seen a steady exodus of top private bankers.
How to avoid knee-jerk decisions based on bad news
In an ideal world, financial pundits would encourage people to invest regularly and remain invested. But smart investing is boring, and boring doesn’t sell, says the writer.
