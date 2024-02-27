ST HeadSTart: Toxic workplaces and how to deal with them | Are corporate retreats a boon or bane?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Is 40 the new 20 for working adults? This week, we also look at career resets and investing in your passions.
Hi, it’s Prisca here, bringing you another edition of HeadSTart. We confront a heavier topic today: unhealthy and even toxic behaviour at the workplace.
I remember being uncomfortable with a decision that affected me early in my career. When I spoke up about it, I was advised to simply put up with it as I might be branded as uncooperative otherwise. Feeling pressured to be a team player is just one of many examples of unhealthy situations at work.
A toxic workplace fails to energise you and instead, tends to put you on high alert for looming threats, says therapist Rafeah Buang from the Singapore Counselling Centre. In this week’s We Try First episode, Cheow Sue-Ann, Rosalind Ang and I look at common forms of harmful workplace culture together with Rafeah, and ask several young adults about their experiences. Watch the video here.
Is “tough love” a red flag, and should you quit due to a bad work environment? These are a couple of questions we find answers to. We hope the video and articles below will be helpful for you.
How have you responded to unhealthy situations at work? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg and have a good week ahead.
Fresh university grads get higher salaries, but fewer find full- or part-time work
The trend indicates a competitive environment where quality trumps quantity, allowing companies to prioritise hiring the most qualified individuals within their fields.
Me & My Money: Investing in childhood passions
An architect shares how his design inspiration has evolved, and why, when it comes to finances, it's important not to feel stressed about possibly losing something you've purchased.
Can you really have a career reset in your 40s?
Workers must realise that such resets are an iterative process, given our life expectancy and the pace of disruption, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
How to benefit from the conversations you have at work
Being a good communicator is too often conflated with speaking persuasively, but listening is important too, says the writer.
How to get monthly payouts of over $3.3k from newly enhanced CPF Life
Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares three important points on how to make the best use of the national annuity scheme.