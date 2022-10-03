ST HeadSTart: Time to kill 'quiet quitting' | How to motivate a disinterested co-worker

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Insight editor Grace Ho says that the term "quiet quitting" is unhelpful for several reasons, and that the notion that the younger generation is lazier than the previous one is not new. She points out that we need to make a distinction between the champion slackers who didn't do a stitch of work from day one, and those who started off with their nose to the grindstone, but then realised it might take forever to get anywhere.
Meanwhile, this week's edition of askST Jobs tackles the question of how you can motivate a disinterested co-worker - whose subpar work could become a burden for you too. Perhaps getting to understand why they are disinterested in their work could help in addressing the issue.
Also, journalist Jessie Lim shares some tips about the benefits of credit cards and how you can pick the type of card that suits your needs best.
Lazy workers or just a lazy excuse for lousy managers and tough economic times?
The term "quiet quitting" has permeated the Internet but it is ultimately a useless catchphrase, says insight editor Grace Ho, who highlights how young people's attitudes are different because the economy and workplaces have changed.
askST Jobs: I have a co-worker who is not interested in his work. How should I motivate him?
Having a chat with your co-worker and letting them know how they can do better could be a start, but remember not to let yourself get in a situation where their work becomes your responsibility.
The pitfalls of 'investing' in gold jewellery
Gold prices may be down from their pandemic high but this doesn't mean that it's a good idea to invest in gold jewellery. Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon highlights the costs involved in doing so, including jewellers' commission fees.
When workers are put on 'quiet firing'
Quiet firing, which has been generating buzz online, can apply to managers who neglect or otherwise divest time, resources or opportunities from their employees, encouraging them to leave without firing them outright.
Pandemic made me a loner - now it's time to recover my social self
Journalist Shermaine Ang shares how she is navigating the "peopling" aspect of work, as she looks to take the initiative to build in-person rapport and greater confidence in the job.
Global stocks have further to fall despite recent sell-offs: Temasek CIO
Current valuations are not reflecting the risks and the downturn that the state investor sees over the next 12 to 18 months, said Temasek's chief investment officer Rohit Sipahimalani, adding that Temasek will be cautious for now.
Young & Savvy: Should I get a credit card for a free luggage bag?
The fear of incurring late charges and spending beyond her means has held journalist Jessie Lim back from signing up for a credit card so far. She shares her insights into how credit cards can be a force of good if used wisely, and how you can maximise your card returns.
Facebook parent Meta to cut headcount for first time, slash budgets across teams
The further cost cuts and hiring freeze are Meta's starkest admission that advertising revenue growth is slowing amid mounting competition for users' attention.
