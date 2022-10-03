ST HeadSTart: Time to kill 'quiet quitting' | How to motivate a disinterested co-worker

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Good morning! It's the first Monday of a new month, and this week, one of the stories we're looking at focuses on one of the buzzwords of the year: quiet quitting.

Insight editor Grace Ho says that the term "quiet quitting" is unhelpful for several reasons, and that the notion that the younger generation is lazier than the previous one is not new. She points out that we need to make a distinction between the champion slackers who didn't do a stitch of work from day one, and those who started off with their nose to the grindstone, but then realised it might take forever to get anywhere.

What are your thoughts on "quiet quitting" and other trending terms like "quiet firing"? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

Meanwhile, this week's edition of askST Jobs tackles the question of how you can motivate a disinterested co-worker - whose subpar work could become a burden for you too. Perhaps getting to understand why they are disinterested in their work could help in addressing the issue.

Also, journalist Jessie Lim shares some tips about the benefits of credit cards and how you can pick the type of card that suits your needs best.

Finally, I'd like to let you know that from next week, my colleague Prisca Ang will be curating ST HeadSTart. Thank you for being a part of our journey as we look to bring you our best stories on work and personal finance.