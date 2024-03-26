ST HeadSTart: The economics of dating in Singapore | Can career success only be measured by promotions?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

What are the pitfalls of inflated job titles, and why are younger Singaporean workers unhappy? These are some of the other topics we discuss this week. But first, the economics of dating.

Hi, it’s Rosalind here, bringing you another edition of HeadSTart.

Everything is more expensive nowadays and dating is no exception. In this week’s We Try First video, my colleague Sue-Ann weighs the economics of dating with entrepreneur Dew Francis, actress, host and content creator Munah Bagharib and MoneyFM 89.3 assistant program director Zia-ul Raushan. Should you go Dutch or have one party pay for the meal? They discuss this commonly asked question and more.

Meanwhile, a study found that Singaporean workers aged below 40 are three times more likely (than their peers 50 and above) to be diagnosed with anxiety and depression. Why are younger workers unhappy? One reason is that they lack trusted workplace relationships, Krist Boo and Sue-Ann report. In this piece, they explore other reasons for this phenomenon and what you can do if you’re facing such issues.

What improves your well-being at work? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg and have a good week ahead.