ST HeadStart: Starting your job hunt? Career fairs are back in full force

Good morning! It's the last Monday in August, and for those currently in Singapore - mask-wearing is optional in most indoor settings from today.

This week, one of the stories we're looking at is about the return of graduate job fairs - the first time such events are back in full swing since the Covid-19 pandemic. Students are optimistic that growth in wages and benefits will continue as employers look to attract and retain staff, with thousands of job opportunities on offer at the events held at local universities.

Do you dread the performance appraisal season? Is it just about going through the motions? Unfortunately, you are probably not alone in that experience. Senior correspondent Krist Boo writes about the work appraisal experience and suggests to her fictional boss how work evaluations can be done better. Having fair and open feedback from both sides is just one way that employers can improve this chore, she says.

Meanwhile, invest editor Tan Ooi Boon highlights the most important thing investor need to think of before they lock up their money in any assets: How can I cash out? Understanding how you can exit your investment could determine whether you can get back your money or lose everything in the process, he says.