ST HeadSTart: Side hustles: More S'poreans working 2nd or 3rd jobs to earn extra income | Why you should have a will

Career mobility is the new job security; Less focus on degrees could ease talent crunch; What makes a good mentor at work?
If 2021 was the year of The Great Resignation and 2022 was the year of quiet quitting, 2023 may well turn out to be the year of the side hustle. Senior correspondent Stephanie Yeo speaks to some Singaporeans about how they are earning extra income.
Have you been dragging your feet in getting a will prepared? Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon explains why getting one done sooner, rather than later, is important.
Meanwhile, if you have been asked to mentor your colleagues at work, being approachable and available to answer questions and provide guidance is a good way to build rapport between both the mentor and mentee, experts told journalist Tay Hong Yi.
2023, the year of the side hustle: Here’s the lowdown on earning extra income
Experts think more will start side hustles in 2023 to earn extra income because of economic uncertainty.
askST Jobs: What makes a good mentor at work?
Good mentors are able to communicate clearly and encourage continuous improvement, said experts.
How home staging is helping property agents clinch more sales
Property agents say home staging videos help them sell properties faster and fetch higher prices amid a hot property market.
Not having a will can cause family problems
Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon discusses the importance of having a will and why you should not put off getting one done.
Me & My Money: Finding a gem in her jade jewellery business
Striking a careful balance between risk and returns is entrepreneur Genevie Yeo’s strategy when it comes to managing her money and running her jade jewellery business.
Young Singaporeans should ‘right-size’ housing aspirations at each life stage
A focus on capital appreciation and concerns about future affordability may have led young Singaporeans to overextend financially in a bid to get their “dream home”.
Career mobility is the new job security for Singaporeans
Prodding workers to upskill and businesses to invest in their workers must be a mainstay of the Singapore Budget, says the writer.
Less focus on degrees could ease tech talent crunch: Survey
Only 27% of digital workers in the region say they have a bachelor’s degree, yet 38% of bosses say applicants had better have one – even for an entry-level position.
Don’t rush to quit job, announce new one over social expectations
Managing how and when you communicate job changes can be challenging at a time when career switches can be fraught with landmines.
Fresh tech graduates from S’pore unis bag highest starting pay of over $5,600: Survey
Fresh graduates of information and digital technologies courses commanded the highest starting pay at $5,625 in 2022, up from $5,000 in 2021.
