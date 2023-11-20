ST HeadSTart: Should you disclose your mental health condition to a potential employer? | The 24 top skills over the next 2 years

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Good afternoon. One of my favourite South Korean dramas this year was the popular Daily Dose of Sunshine, which unpacks the lives, struggles and joys of staff and patients in a psychiatric ward.
In the television series, a character develops a mental health condition and faces a dilemma over whether she should tell her colleagues about it upon returning to work after a break. She is understandably concerned, among other things, about how they would perceive her ability to carry out her tasks.
We do not have to watch a drama to know that this is a reality for those with mental health conditions. I was therefore encouraged by manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi’s askST Jobs column, which answers the question of whether jobseekers should disclose such conditions in job applications. He highlights several factors to determine if disclosure is needed, and how to discuss the topic with a prospective employer.
In the same vein, it seems that mental health is a growing priority among job seekers. It is partly affected by workplace culture and environment – one of the growing non-monetary considerations for young people when selecting which company to join. Other factors important to them include career development opportunities and the potential impact of their work. Conversely, younger jobseekers are pushing back against long-standing hiring practices such as thorny interview questions about last-drawn salary, and companies using this figure to set pay offers.
What are your priorities when it comes to choosing a company to join?
I hope you find the articles helpful. Have a good week ahead and if you’re having a tough time, here’s a quote from the K-drama that might encourage you: “The darkest nights make way for sunlight. The light will shine on you.”
Should you disclose a mental health condition in your job application?
It is not compulsory for candidates to disclose their mental health conditions, but they may choose to do so if they deem it relevant to the role.
Young jobseekers rejecting status quo in the recruitment process
There is a growing understanding that workers should be compensated for their merit, rather than having their value calculated based on their previous compensation, says a recruitment executive.
Job hunting? Here are the 24 top skills over the next two years
Green skills such as carbon footprint management will be increasingly sought after by employers, according to a new report which highlights top job skills that are expected to grow, based on prediction modelling.
New online platform shows data on job demand and skills needed
It lists top companies from different industries that are hiring for job roles an individual is interested in.
Is friendship employers’ business?
Where is the line between professional and personal relationships? Here’s what experts say.
RTO? WFH? Why post-Covid-19 work norms are so confusing
The highest rates of return to office (RTO) were found in Asia, where fewer people spent long periods working remotely during the pandemic.
Podcast: The Fed recently paused its rate hikes. What’s next for investors?
Rates may have to remain higher for longer than markets had initially expected. Associate editors Ven Sreenivasan and Lee Su Shyan discuss what this means for our investments.
Who is responsible for water seepage in your apartment’s ceiling?
A water leak could see you handing thousands of dollars to your aggrieved neighbour once the lawyers get called in, says Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.
