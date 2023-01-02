ST HeadSTart: Retirement planning: How to get started | Adjusting to work after a sabbatical

Before the note, add this: Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Happy new year!
If planning for retirement is one of your new year resolutions, read Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon's latest column on how you can do so at different stages of life. For example, young adults can make better use of the Special Account in the Central Provident Fund, he says.
Are you returning to work after a sabbatical? There are ways to smoothen the transition, such as setting aside time to reconnect with your colleagues and understanding how processes have changed since you left. Journalist Tay Hong Yi shares several tips in his latest askST Jobs column.
Weekend getaways to nearby destinations are gaining popularity again, says correspondent Clara Lock, who highlights the top spots holiday-goers are spending on.
Where are you planning to visit this year and how are you budgeting for the trip? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg
We wish you a restful public holiday and hope you enjoy this week's round-up of stories.
Planning for a good retirement this new year
Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares ways to build your retirement nest egg at various stages in life. These include tapping the CPF Special Account and making lump sum payments to reduce your mortgage.
Adjusting to work after a sabbatical
Treat the return as a fresh start and keep an open mind towards changes, says journalist Tay Hong Yi, who also suggests more ways to get yourself up to speed.
10 ways to spring clean your finances
Consolidate your bank accounts to gain a clearer understanding of your financial assets, and declutter your credit cards. These are among 10 steps you can take in the new year, says the writer.
Podcast: Can we find happiness in 2023?
In case you missed reading her column on the topic last week, check out this podcast where host Krist Boo explores what it means to be happy in life and at work with guests on her show.
How to safeguard your financial health
How should you prepare for the possibility of retrenchment given economic uncertainty? Associate editor Lee Su Shyan answers this question and shares tips on how to improve your financial health.
Think twice about turning your hobby into work
A hobby is no longer a hobby once you add a price tag to it, says the writer, who highlights why these pursuits are important even if they cost money rather than bring in income.
Return of the weekend getaway
Holidays near home are the sweet spot for value-conscious vacationers, says travel correspondent Clara Lock, who highlights the top destinations people are willing to part with their money for.
Crypto is starting to be like another Clob saga
The writer likens cryptocurrencies' collapse to the demise of a stock market over two decades ago, and goes back to tried and trusted investing principles.
