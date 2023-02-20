ST HeadSTart: Redeployed at work: Tips on how to succeed | Which multi-currency card to use overseas

How to make your CPF savings work harder; Google lays off 190 in Singapore; Running to cope with work stress

Good morning!

It can be stressful if you are being redeployed to a role that you did not ask for at work and the first step to managing this is to honestly consider how you are feeling about the role. This is because understanding your frame of mind will support the transition, experts told journalist Tay Hong Yi.

Are you stressed about being redeployed at work? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

If you're looking for ways on how to make your CPF savings work harder, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares how you can earn more interest from cash in the Ordinary Account of your CPF.

Meanwhile, if you are planning to go overseas without bringing too much cash with you, journalist Jessie Lim, who recently went to Bintan without bringing any foreign currency, offers tips on which multi-currency travel card to use.

We hope you enjoy this week's round-up of stories. Have a good week ahead.