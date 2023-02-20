ST HeadSTart: Redeployed at work: Tips on how to succeed | Which multi-currency card to use overseas

How to make your CPF savings work harder; Google lays off 190 in Singapore; Running to cope with work stress
It can be stressful if you are being redeployed to a role that you did not ask for at work and the first step to managing this is to honestly consider how you are feeling about the role. This is because understanding your frame of mind will support the transition, experts told journalist Tay Hong Yi.
Are you stressed about being redeployed at work?
If you're looking for ways on how to make your CPF savings work harder, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares how you can earn more interest from cash in the Ordinary Account of your CPF.
Meanwhile, if you are planning to go overseas without bringing too much cash with you, journalist Jessie Lim, who recently went to Bintan without bringing any foreign currency, offers tips on which multi-currency travel card to use.
askST Jobs: How to flourish after you’ve been redeployed
Employees should think about how ready they feel about the role and whether they are comfortable with the amount of information they currently have, experts said.
More fresh university grads in full-time work with higher pay: Survey
The latest graduate employment survey released on Monday showed that 87.5 per cent of fresh graduates in the labour force were in full-time permanent roles, compared with 84 per cent in 2021.
How to make your CPF savings work harder
If you want to earn more interest from cash in the Ordinary Account of your CPF, just head to the nearest OCBC Bank branch.
Which card should you use for spending on your next overseas holiday?
If you are planning to go overseas without bringing too much cash, ST’s Jesse Lim suggests using a multi-currency travel card.
Me & My Money: Banking on whisky cask investments for steady returns
Alexander Knight, chief executive of whisky cask investment platform Whisky Cask Club, believes the liquor is an alternative investment that will provide steady returns.
Google lays off about 190 in Singapore: Former employees
Technology giant Google laid off about 190 employees in Singapore on Thursday night, accounting for about 6 per cent of its workforce of around 3,000 here.
Singaporeans know they need to reskill. The challenge is how
Jobs-Skills Integrators can play a key role in overcoming the challenges to equip workers with the skills necessary for the future.
Tired of leaders who can’t decide? Here’s where purpose comes in
The more confusing the world outside, the more important it is that those who want to lead be clear about their purpose, writes Dean of SPH Media Academy Lydia Lim.
How running can help you cope with stress at work
Running can offer a sense of community and an identity beyond our work selves – a valued sense of self over which we have control.
Will AI take over people’s jobs and is Singapore prepared?
AI should be seen as a tool to help people work faster and produce better-quality work and is complementary to most jobs, experts said.
