ST HeadSTart: Ready for a pay raise next year? | The risks and returns of moonlighting

Life is getting more expensive nowadays, and this might make you consider a side hustle or even a second job outside of your full-time job. If your current job can be done remotely, the idea could be even more tempting. However, managing two full-time jobs can be risky and you could even be fired, reports Vihanya Rakshika. Being “overemployed” could also hurt your career if it affects your focus and performance at your primary job, says a human resources expert.
With salary letters around the corner for some of us, I'm hoping for good news, especially with the upcoming GST hike next month. According to talent firms, salary increments are expected to come in at around 4 per cent in 2024, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi has found.
Those of us looking to improve our finances will likely look for investment advice, but maintain a healthy skepticism for financial influencers who tell you where and how you should invest, writes contributor Patricia Lui. Learning about finances on social media is an easy way to get started, but these influencers are yet to be regulated, she explains.
Where do you get investment advice from?
Finally, here’s a heads up that HeadSTart will be getting a new look in two weeks’ time - we hope you’ll like it. We’ll also be coming to you on Tuesdays, instead of Mondays.
For now, enjoy the other stories in today’s newsletter, and have a good week ahead!
Salary increments in S’pore likely to hold steady in 2024: Talent firms
Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi looks at which industries are poised to enjoy the highest pay raises.
askST Jobs: Am I protected by Singapore’s labour laws as a remote worker?
The Employment Act does not differentiate between remote and in-person roles. But there are some issues that can crop up if you work for overseas employers.
‘Overemployed’: A look at those who secretly juggle 2 full-time jobs
Fancy being a product manager while running a graphic design business? It might sound lucrative, but it may flout the terms of your employment contract.
Me & My Money: Side hustles keep entrepreneur on his toes and in the pink
While financial influencers often suggest investing in stocks, it is equally important to invest in personal development, such as creating side hustles, says entrepreneur Edmund Chong.
Forget the crying room, here’s a meeting massage: Are we taking workers’ well-being too far?
Easing up on work pressure and piling on the perks could produce a distracted labour force that moves slowly and is less resilient, writes associate foreign editor Lim Ai Leen.
Podcast: Copilot, we'll code where we never coded before
With generative AI, are coders on to solving much bigger world problems? Will coding become mainstream? Senior correspondent Krist Boo finds out.
Time to regulate influencers who tell you where to put your money
The digital age makes it easy for anyone to pick up financial knowledge from anyone else, but “finfluencers” shoulder very little accountability for the advice they dish out, says the writer.
Are workplace romances a savvy investment?
Romance might blossom at the workplace and so too your salary – but when the flush of love declines, prepare for a financial hit too, says the writer.
Living with cobras and deer: A Singaporean opts for the slow life in eastern Taiwan
Ms Kennie Chan needed a reset in her life after feeling the effects of burnout at work.
Owner loses 5-room HDB flat after renting it out illegally
With most documents now filed online, it is even easier for the authorities to detect any infraction, cautions Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.
