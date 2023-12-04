ST HeadSTart: Ready for a pay raise next year? | The risks and returns of moonlighting

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Life is getting more expensive nowadays, and this might make you consider a side hustle or even a second job outside of your full-time job. If your current job can be done remotely, the idea could be even more tempting. However, managing two full-time jobs can be risky and you could even be fired, reports Vihanya Rakshika. Being “overemployed” could also hurt your career if it affects your focus and performance at your primary job, says a human resources expert.

With salary letters around the corner for some of us, I'm hoping for good news, especially with the upcoming GST hike next month. According to talent firms, salary increments are expected to come in at around 4 per cent in 2024, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi has found.

Those of us looking to improve our finances will likely look for investment advice, but maintain a healthy skepticism for financial influencers who tell you where and how you should invest, writes contributor Patricia Lui. Learning about finances on social media is an easy way to get started, but these influencers are yet to be regulated, she explains.

