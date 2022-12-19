ST HeadSTart: Overcoming imposter syndrome at work | In the future of work, smart offices designed for workers of all ages

Which savings account is the best; What's your personal inflation rate; What is legacy planning

Good morning! If your co-worker's achievements make you feel like an imposter at work, you could have imposter syndrome. Journalist Tay Hong Yi speaks to experts about the best ways to combat that feeling.

In the second of a two-part series on the future of work, senior manpower correspondent Krist Boo writes that offices could be monitored by artificial intelligence systems that help building managers detect faults to prevent breakdowns.

In her latest Invest Talk podcast, associate editor Lee Su Shyan talks to an expert about legacy planning and how to manage issues such as tax and structuring income payouts so that beneficiaries cannot spend all the money in one go.

Meanwhile, banks in Singapore have been raising interest rates on their flagship savings accounts. Business correspondent Prisca Ang discusses what you should consider in choosing which savings account best suits your needs.

With prices rising, The Straits Times worked closely with OCBC to come up with a calculator that lets you calculate your personal inflation rate based on your spending habits. Is it higher or lower than Singapore’s October headline inflation rate of 6.7 per cent? Let us know at headstart@sph.com.sg.

