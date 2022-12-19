ST HeadSTart: Overcoming imposter syndrome at work | In the future of work, smart offices designed for workers of all ages

Which savings account is the best; What's your personal inflation rate; What is legacy planning
Good morning! If your co-worker's achievements make you feel like an imposter at work, you could have imposter syndrome. Journalist Tay Hong Yi speaks to experts about the best ways to combat that feeling.
In the second of a two-part series on the future of work, senior manpower correspondent Krist Boo writes that offices could be monitored by artificial intelligence systems that help building managers detect faults to prevent breakdowns.
In her latest Invest Talk podcast, associate editor Lee Su Shyan talks to an expert about legacy planning and how to manage issues such as tax and structuring income payouts so that beneficiaries cannot spend all the money in one go.
Meanwhile, banks in Singapore have been raising interest rates on their flagship savings accounts. Business correspondent Prisca Ang discusses what you should consider in choosing which savings account best suits your needs.
With prices rising, The Straits Times worked closely with OCBC to come up with a calculator that lets you calculate your personal inflation rate based on your spending habits. Is it higher or lower than Singapore’s October headline inflation rate of 6.7 per cent? Let us know at headstart@sph.com.sg.
We hope you enjoy this week's round-up of stories. Have a good week ahead.
askST Jobs: Overcoming impostor syndrome at work
If experienced on a prolonged basis, imposter syndrome could lead to poor performance and low job satisfaction at work, psychologists say.
In the future of work, smart offices designed for boomers to Gen Z
Tips on legacy planning and setting up trusts
Associate editor Lee Su Shyan speaks with Mr Lee Chiwi, chief executive at PreceptsGroup International on managing the funds you are passing onto the next generation.
How company directors can avoid being in positions of conflict
Here are three lessons company directors should take note of to avoid going against the interests of a firm.
S’pore banks raise interest rates on their savings accounts: Which one should you pick?
While we are spoilt for choice, it can still be difficult choosing the right savings account. Here's what to look out for.
Singapore investors reducing their cash savings as inflation bites
Investors are adjusting their strategies as they grapple with inflation, uncertainty in the global economy and the threat of a recession.
The year of four-day work week gaining traction
More companies embraced a four-day work week in 2022, thanks to initiatives led by organisations and governments.
Fed’s higher-for-longer rate policy will hit borrowing costs in Singapore
Local borrowing costs will remain elevated after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points to a 15-year high.
Interactive: What is your personal inflation rate?
Private economists cut S'pore’s 2023 growth forecast on global slowdown woes
Economic growth for 2023 was projected to fall to 1.8 per cent from 2.8 percent in September, according to private economists.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at headstart@sph.com.sg