ST HeadSTart: Millennials on work-life balance: We're not lazy, we work smart

It's a short work week as it's National Day tomorrow

This week, I'd like to share my colleague Clara Lock's opinion piece on millennials' approach to work where she also shares her own experiences moving from freelancing to her current role as a travel correspondent with ST. One of her interviewees tells her that work-life integration is a privilege - it requires a certain amount of flexibility, bosses who are on the same page, and a job you care enough about.

Meanwhile, journalist Ang Qing suggests that it is time for employers in Singapore to adopt a more flexible leave policy. While this means that managers will need to have oversight, both to prevent abuse of the flexibility and to ensure that leave is used to rest, she believes that happier and healthier workers will always be better workers.

Also, have you wondered what are some of the top qualities start-ups look out for in a new hire? Start-ups and ecosystem players told me that how a candidate fits with their existing staff is one of the most important considerations. After all, it doesn't matter how competent each employee is individually if they can't get a job done together.