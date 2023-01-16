ST HeadSTart: Is your boss taking too much credit? | The 10 most lucrative side gigs

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Good morning! One of the stories we're looking at today explores how you can respond if your boss seems to be taking credit for your work.

You might actually not have too much to worry about as this could still reflect well upon your team as a whole, and in turn benefit you, says journalist Tay Hong Yi. But he shares what you can do if you feel your contribution should have received better acknowledgement.

How are the better-performing sectors of 2022 – the oil and gas, food and consumer sectors – likely to perform now that we are in 2023? And what is the impact of high interest rates on real estate investment trusts? Associate editors Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan answer these questions and more in the latest episode of our Invest Talk podcast.

Are you looking for a side hustle to earn extra income? You can consider taking up roles such as a family assistant or quality assurance reviewer, shows a recent study that lists the 10 most profitable part-time jobs.

We hope you enjoy this week's round-up of stories. Have a good week ahead.

