ST HeadSTart: Is your boss secretly tracking your productivity? | Job referrals for friends: Things you should take note of

Good afternoon, and happy Deepavali to everyone celebrating!

Since most of us have a break from work, that hopefully means no bosses breathing down our necks. A couple of my friends have recently complained about micromanaging employers, which made me reflect on business correspondent Cheow Sue-Ann’s article today.

She shines a spotlight on companies’ use of employee surveillance tools, which can do a range of things, from allowing staff to log their time spent at the office or working remotely to full-on tracking of an employee’s work habits. What is the impact of close monitoring on workplace morale and overall productivity? Experts say it depends on the intention behind the process, and how the data collected is used.

How would you feel if your employer used such tools to track your productivity?

Meanwhile, you may have heard of or even benefited from referral schemes, which often offer financial incentives when the candidate we introduce to our employer is successfully hired. But before we think it is a win for everyone – we get the cash, our friend finds a job and our company fills the role – there are a few important things we should take note of before referring someone. After all, recommending a candidate who underperforms can hurt our reputation, says manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi in his askST Jobs column.

I hope you enjoy these stories along with the rest of your holiday today.

