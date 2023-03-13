ST HeadSTart: Is your boss a micromanager? | Investing in your 20s

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Does it feel like your boss is constantly breathing down your neck?
There are several steps to initiate a productive conversation around micromanagement, says manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi. For example, you can explain how your productivity has been affected by specific actions and suggest regular check-ins for progress updates instead. Ultimately, you should prioritise your well-being and work in an environment where you can thrive.
Meanwhile, being unable to fit in with the organisation's culture can also cause you to be unhappy at work. It helps to get to the root of why you feel the way you do, and take actions like planning a road map to leave your job if you're deeply frustrated.
Are you hunting for a home? You've probably heard about recent policy tweaks such as an increase in housing grants for first-timer families buying HDB resale flats, and the non-selection rule for new flats. These changes will affect demand and prices for homes such as smaller resale units in some popular locations or mature estates, says the writer.
If you're still on the fence about investing, this column by associate editor Chua Mui Hoong might encourage you to get started. She shares several tips on how to grow your money in your 20s – a key piece of advice is to be aware of your own biases and remain unfazed through market gyrations.
How to deal with a micromanager
Possible steps include setting out clear expectations when a task is first assigned, and outlining to your boss why you perform better with more space.
When your company hops on the AI bandwagon
Firms need to find ways to integrate artificial intelligence meaningfully into their processes, says senior correspondent Krist Boo in her satirical column.
How higher housing grants, new rules will affect S'pore home prices
Prices of smaller resale flats are likely to rise in certain popular locations, says the writer, who highlights the potential impact of policy changes.
Skills outweigh academic qualifications, say top leaders from Google and LinkedIn
A university degree is not required for almost any role at Google. Meanwhile, 40 per cent of hirers globally use skills data when recruiting on LinkedIn.
Which assets look bright amid Fed rate hikes, geopolitical pressures?
Should you invest in Chinese equities, and how is the Singapore market faring? Fund managers tackle these questions and more.
Finding happiness at work
Create a plan to account for your own career development, say experts, who also share other tips to improve the quality of your work life.
What I wish I knew at 25 about investing
Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong highlights things you should know about growing your money, including how to respond to fads.
How to control your revenge spending
The writer suggests steps you can take to rein in your spending while still using money on things you enjoy.
When are interest rates likely to come down?
Expectations that monetary policy tightening will end soon or even start to be eased are “excessively optimistic”, says Singapore’s central bank chief Ravi Menon at a recent conference.
