ST HeadSTart: Is your boss a micromanager? | Investing in your 20s

Does it feel like your boss is constantly breathing down your neck?

There are several steps to initiate a productive conversation around micromanagement, says manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi. For example, you can explain how your productivity has been affected by specific actions and suggest regular check-ins for progress updates instead. Ultimately, you should prioritise your well-being and work in an environment where you can thrive.

What are some ways you've coped with a difficult boss?

Meanwhile, being unable to fit in with the organisation's culture can also cause you to be unhappy at work. It helps to get to the root of why you feel the way you do, and take actions like planning a road map to leave your job if you're deeply frustrated.

Are you hunting for a home? You've probably heard about recent policy tweaks such as an increase in housing grants for first-timer families buying HDB resale flats, and the non-selection rule for new flats. These changes will affect demand and prices for homes such as smaller resale units in some popular locations or mature estates, says the writer.

If you're still on the fence about investing, this column by associate editor Chua Mui Hoong might encourage you to get started. She shares several tips on how to grow your money in your 20s – a key piece of advice is to be aware of your own biases and remain unfazed through market gyrations.

