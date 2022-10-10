ST HeadSTart: Is switching careers a daunting process? | What are well-heeled investors doing amid volatile markets?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Hello and good morning! For many, switching careers is a major step and can sometimes feel unnerving if you are moving into a new industry or starting again from scratch.
If you've been thinking about a career switch lately and find the process daunting, manpower correspondent Calvin Yang's askSTJobs column this week is written for you.
Meanwhile, a growing number of professionals born between 1981 and 1996, the millennials, say they want to leave their jobs by 50 to work for themselves, or take a lower-paying role that is more aligned with their interests, studies are showing.
What are your thoughts on retiring by 50? Is saving half your salary realistic given the current environment of rising inflation? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg
And, central banks around the world are raising interest rates to rein in inflation, and Treasury yields are spiking globally.
In Singapore, there are a variety of fixed-income investments on offer - from Singapore Savings Bonds, six-month and one-year T-bills and Singapore Government Securities bonds, as well as corporate bonds. Senior Business Correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit explains what retail investors should know before diving in.
askST Jobs: I am thinking of switching careers. Is it a daunting process?
Consider going for short courses to get ready for the big move and talk to people who have done a career switch similar to yours, says manpower correspondent Calvin Yang.
Work/Life: My friend, are you in love with your boss?
Our tendency to transfer emotions from past relationships onto the present can lead to us idealising our bosses, writes senior business correspondent Krist Boo.
Save 50% of salary to retire by 50
Many millennial workers want to retire earlier than their parents did, but they aren't saving enough to do so. Other assets, such as real estate or a business that generates passive income, are also key to enjoying a post-career lifestyle.
What are well-heeled investors doing amid volatile markets?
Investors have turned cautious amid volatile markets. Associate editor Lee Su Shyan speaks to wealth management experts on how people can still put their money to work, including investing in cash-related products.
Singapore's monetary policy decision in October will hinge on growth and employment risks
Analysts believe an excessively strong Singdollar will reduce the nation’s export competitiveness, which is linked to economic expansion and employment growth.
Businessman lost $18m over 8 years as he didn't read investment documents
Entrepreneur FM Wang was the chairman of a large manufacturing company in China and the recipient of a $30 million buyout. Yet when it came to his own finances he seemingly was not as astute.
What investors should know before investing in retail corporate bonds
Investors may want to relook fixed income assets amid rising interest rates, and retail corporate bonds are one such investment to consider. Senior business correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit takes a look at these instruments.
4 tips to help you avoid big investment losses
All investments come with a degree of risk, but you can take steps to protect yourself.
