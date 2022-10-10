ST HeadSTart: Is switching careers a daunting process? | What are well-heeled investors doing amid volatile markets?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Hello and good morning! For many, switching careers is a major step and can sometimes feel unnerving if you are moving into a new industry or starting again from scratch.

If you've been thinking about a career switch lately and find the process daunting, manpower correspondent Calvin Yang's askSTJobs column this week is written for you.

Meanwhile, a growing number of professionals born between 1981 and 1996, the millennials, say they want to leave their jobs by 50 to work for themselves, or take a lower-paying role that is more aligned with their interests, studies are showing.

What are your thoughts on retiring by 50? Is saving half your salary realistic given the current environment of rising inflation?

And, central banks around the world are raising interest rates to rein in inflation, and Treasury yields are spiking globally.

In Singapore, there are a variety of fixed-income investments on offer - from Singapore Savings Bonds, six-month and one-year T-bills and Singapore Government Securities bonds, as well as corporate bonds. Senior Business Correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit explains what retail investors should know before diving in.

