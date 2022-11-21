ST HeadSTart: Is it my job to help my company innovate? | How to convince my employer to let me work from home

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
The short answer is yes. Innovation cannot be left to a small group who do all the new stuff in an organisation, says SPH media academy dean Lydia Lim. She argues that helping your company keep up with rapid change in the world does not only create value. It helps you stay valued too.
Have you found yourself wanting to work from home although your company has called you back to the office? You should craft requests for remote work carefully, says manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi. This includes giving clear reasons why such arrangements boost your productivity and asking for short-term extensions to remote work if you need to be at home due to temporary circumstances.
Investors are increasingly opting for safer products such as T-bills – short-term Singapore Government Securities issued at a discount to their face value – amid volatile markets. Associate editor Lee Su Shyan highlights things to note if you're deciding whether to put your money in T-bills, fixed deposits or Singapore Savings Bonds.
It's important to help your organisation innovate. Here's why.
Innovation is key to not only creating value but staying valued at your company, says ST's Lydia Lim, who adds that such transformation cannot be left to a small group of people.
My boss wants me back at the office. But what if I want to continue working from home?
Employees should craft their requests carefully if flexible work arrangements are not the norm at their company. This means explaining clearly how working remotely would benefit their productivity.
Getting hired as mature workers: They got new jobs after age 55
A talent crunch in Singapore, coupled with greater openness to flexible work arrangements, have created opportunities for older employees who want to keep working.
Invest Talk podcast: How should I position my investments as a recession looms?
How should investors approach rising interest rates and a possible recession? Consider this action plan with five tips.
Instagram to allow users to buy NFTs without using crypto
Instagram users may soon be able to buy and sell non-fungible tokens on the social media platform when they link their credit or debit cards.
Should I go for T-bills, Singapore Savings Bonds or fixed deposits?
T-bills are seen as a safe, short-term investment option. Associate editor Lee Su Shyan highlights things to note about these products versus others, including liquidity and one's investment time horizon.
How to save thousands of dollars on home renovation
Rising interest rates mean borrowing is costlier, including for home renovation works. Here are several ways to reduce expenses if you're giving your place a makeover.
Is this the end game for crypto?
The crypto ecosystem has evolved into what it was supposed to replace – financial institutions whose ability to operate hinges on their perceived trustworthiness, says the writer.
Why ESG investing is under fire
Investing with a focus on environmental, social and governance factors is meant to protect investments in the long run. But it has received backlash amid political divides and growing awareness of greenwashing.
