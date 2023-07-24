ST HeadSTart: Is being an influencer a real job? | When workers are denied overtime pay

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

The employment law states that fixed-hour workers cannot work beyond 72 hours overtime a month. But are you entitled to overtime pay even if you cross this limit? In today's newsletter, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon sheds light on a recent ruling where a company refused to pay its worker for work done beyond those 72 hours.

Working as a social media influencer, however, might free you from concerns about fixed working hours. Whether it’s funny short clips on TikTok, livestream sales on Facebook or even just sponsored product posts on Instagram, content creators online are now all around us. But can you really do it as a side hustle or even as a full-time job?

Business correspondent Cheow Sue-Ann explores the potential of the content creator market. She also shares personal stories from people who have jumped on the social media bandwagon as avenues for income and how their posts online led to other opportunities to monetise their platform.

Meanwhile, the recent political scandals have dominated most conversations in office this week. Gossip is an inevitable part of the workplace, says senior correspondent Krist Boo. But what role does it play in our work lives? She tackles this subject in a lighthearted column.

Do you think gossip is an integral part of working life? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

Enjoy the other stories in today's newsletter too, and have a good week ahead!