ST HeadSTart: Is being an influencer a real job? | When workers are denied overtime pay

The employment law states that fixed-hour workers cannot work beyond 72 hours overtime a month. But are you entitled to overtime pay even if you cross this limit? In today's newsletter, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon sheds light on a recent ruling where a company refused to pay its worker for work done beyond those 72 hours.
Working as a social media influencer, however, might free you from concerns about fixed working hours. Whether it’s funny short clips on TikTok, livestream sales on Facebook or even just sponsored product posts on Instagram, content creators online are now all around us. But can you really do it as a side hustle or even as a full-time job?
Business correspondent Cheow Sue-Ann explores the potential of the content creator market. She also shares personal stories from people who have jumped on the social media bandwagon as avenues for income and how their posts online led to other opportunities to monetise their platform.
Meanwhile, the recent political scandals have dominated most conversations in office this week. Gossip is an inevitable part of the workplace, says senior correspondent Krist Boo. But what role does it play in our work lives? She tackles this subject in a lighthearted column.
Employers cannot tell workers to do overtime and yet not pay them
The High Court recently told an employer to pay its worker for all overtime work done beyond the overtime cap of 72 hours.
Social media and money: Is being an influencer a real job?
According to TikTok, the creator economy is expected to be worth US$21.1 billion (S$28.1 billion) by the end of 2023, up from US$1.7 billion in 2016.
More millennials, Gen Zs in S’pore into investing
But not all youth have an appetite for higher-risk, higher-return investments, an expert from UOB tells senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit.
Work/Life: I can’t work, I’m busy gossiping
Beyond the titillating, juicy details, senior correspondent Krist Boo asks if the past weeks’ events on the political front could make us more cohesive, resilient and more civil.
askST Jobs: Should you declare your use of ChatGPT at work?
In the absence of guidance, whether employees should declare their use of ChatGPT depends on the role and industry.
Singapore’s two digital banks opening up to new customers, raising deposit caps to $75,000
The move by GXS and MariBank will help level the playing field with incumbent banks. Here's a look at both banks’ offerings.
AI’s impact on office space demand a top industry concern, says Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit
But CEO David Snyder says that Kore, with its divest tenant mix, is in a strong position to navigate the challenges.
