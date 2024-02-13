ST HeadSTart: Is announcing you’re #OpenToWork while still employed a good idea? | Ethnic clothing as the new work uniform

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

I often hear that the best time to start looking for a job is around this time of the year, as vacancies tend to open up when people resign after collecting their bonuses. I’ve seen more acquaintances dress up their professional networking site photos with an #OpenToWork filter. It’s encouraging to see others take charge of their job hunts. However, I sometimes wonder if that is a good idea.

Some employers might perceive a status like that as a sign of ingratitude, a recruitment expert tells my colleague Tay Hong Yi. This could potentially sour the work relationship and make it difficult to tap your current network for new connections, or return to the company in future. In his latest askST Jobs column, Hong Yi discusses some things to consider before indicating on a professional networking platform that you’re open to new jobs, if you are still in your current role.

It’s not all doom and gloom – there are situations where it’s helpful to say you’re open to work. For example, there is less stigma around taking on multiple jobs in creative industries such as advertising, design, film or publishing. This also applies to some technology specialists, such as software developers and cyber-security professionals, who have highly sought-after technical skills.

