ST HeadSTart: I resigned, but got a counter-offer: Should I accept? | Is active or passive investing the way to go?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times' career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning.

Have you found yourself in a dilemma about whether to accept a counter-offer?

These situations can be tricky and you should proceed with caution. There is, firstly, the question of why your company is providing you with what you are worth only when you're about to resign. Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi highlights other pertinent points.

How have you handled a counter-offer?

Are you rebalancing your portfolio amid volatility from the recent US bank collapses and Credit Suisse troubles? One approach is to figure out if you prefer an active or passive investing strategy. Active managers can avoid “bad companies” that a passive fund cannot, but they are also prone to emotional biases, says senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit, who highlights other factors to keep in mind.

More than $4 billion was invested in treasury bills (T-bills) and fixed deposits using Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings in January and February. If you're thinking of putting your CPF savings to work, read another story by Khieng Yuit, on things you should consider before deploying these funds. These include T-bill minimum cut-off yields that will allow you to rack up more interest than the amount you could have earned by leaving the funds in your CPF Ordinary Account.

Meanwhile, if you're considering other types of investments, you might get some inspiration from this week's Me & My Money column. I speak to fund manager Ashli Koe, who is particularly fond of the foreign exchange markets. She says they are evergreen, unlike other asset classes like equities that often cycle through several years of bull or bear markets.

