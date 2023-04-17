ST HeadSTart: How to take advantage of career fairs | Do bosses really want your feedback?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

In his latest piece, he suggests ways for you to take advantage of career fairs, which are not just a chance for you to find out more about companies' new vacancies. They also present plenty of opportunities for you to build professional networks and show off soft skills that aren't reflected in your resume.

Does your boss regularly seek your feedback? This doesn't necessarily mean things are changing for the better, says senior correspondent Krist Boo in her satirical Work/Life column. She outlines what companies can do to turn the experience and insights of staff into competitive strengths. For one, bosses should know that admitting they don't have all the answers actually makes them look stronger.

Meanwhile, Singapore's central bank said last week that it will keep its monetary policy unchanged after five successive rounds of tightening. The surprise move saw the Monetary Authority of Singapore shifting its focus from ramping up its fight against inflation to defending the economy, which faces the risk of a deeper slowdown. What does this mean for us? Senior correspondent Ovais Subhani tells us more.

