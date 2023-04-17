ST HeadSTart: How to take advantage of career fairs | Do bosses really want your feedback?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
In his latest piece, he suggests ways for you to take advantage of career fairs, which are not just a chance for you to find out more about companies' new vacancies. They also present plenty of opportunities for you to build professional networks and show off soft skills that aren't reflected in your resume.
Does your boss regularly seek your feedback? This doesn't necessarily mean things are changing for the better, says senior correspondent Krist Boo in her satirical Work/Life column. She outlines what companies can do to turn the experience and insights of staff into competitive strengths. For one, bosses should know that admitting they don't have all the answers actually makes them look stronger.
Meanwhile, Singapore's central bank said last week that it will keep its monetary policy unchanged after five successive rounds of tightening. The surprise move saw the Monetary Authority of Singapore shifting its focus from ramping up its fight against inflation to defending the economy, which faces the risk of a deeper slowdown. What does this mean for us? Senior correspondent Ovais Subhani tells us more.
Shining at career fairs
These events allow you to demonstrate your suitability for a role, beyond what your resume shows. Here are a few tips on how to get the most out of them.
How should bosses act on feedback?
Leaders often make the mistake that they must be seen as responding to every criticism, and so they opt not to take them, says senior correspondent Krist Boo.
Podcast: The aftermath of bank failures
Do recent banking woes hint at another financial crisis, and how should investors respond? Listen to the latest episode of Invest Talk for some insights.
Start-up CEO used all his savings to buy a home before he turned 30
Long-term investments can help to control spending habits and obtain secure assets, says Rewardz co-founder Sudhanshu Tewari in Me & My Money.
MAS keeps Singdollar policy unchanged amid risk of deeper economic slowdown
Singapore’s growth outlook appears even more challenging than it looked at the start of the year as the economies of its major trading partners continue to slow.
Good paperwork can save you from losing millions
Take necessary precautions if you're putting a substantial amount into an investment, says Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon, who draws lessons from a recent court case.
Credit Suisse bond holders in Singapore seek to sue Swiss government over worthless investments
The group of investors, comprising mainly individuals and some family offices, collectively owned tens of millions of the now-worthless bonds.
US economy might be hurtling towards a "banana"
There’s enough reason to suspect that rough times are coming to factor that possibility into your personal planning, says New York Times columnist Jeff Sommer.
