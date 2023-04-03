ST HeadSTart: How to stop overspending | The perks and perils of being the boss’ favourite

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Good morning!
Do you tend to overindulge on shopping, restaurant meals or ride-hailing services? I open up in my latest column about my struggle with splurging on private-hire rides, and seek tips from experts about how to rein in expenses. These include adapting the popular 50-30-20 budgeting rule to one's specific needs and lifestyle.
What is your strategy for ensuring you don't overspend? Tell me more at headstart@sph.com.sg
If you're a first-time home buyer, you might have considered buying a private property in unequal shares of 99 per cent and 1 per cent with your spouse to prepare for a possible “de-coupling” later. This refers to a move to avoid paying the ABSD or additional buyer’s stamp duty for a second purchase. But there are several important things to consider in such a situation. Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon tells us more.
How important are internships in helping you clinch a job as a fresh graduate? Observers share their views on what employers look out for in a candidate's previous work stints, and suggest steps you can take to bolster your resume if you find yourself lacking internship experience.
I hope you enjoy these stories. All the best for the week ahead.
What you should know about owning homes in 99-to-1 shares
The person holding the 1 per cent share must have a high income, says Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon, who explains why and highlights other considerations.
The perks and perils of being the boss’ favourite
Workplace favouritism makes a joke of values companies say they stand for, says senior correspondent Krist Boo in her satirical column.
Curbing my overspending on ride-hailing services
Start with small steps like removing credit cards from your payment methods, say experts, who also give other tips on how to overcome unhealthy spending habits.
Are your job prospects affected by a lack of internships?
Observers share other ways for fresh graduates to demonstrate their suitability for the role.
Growing your savings for a comfortable retirement
Here's a look at how the CPF Investment Scheme can be used to grow your retirement funds, across instruments like fixed deposits and exchange-traded funds.
Where does crypto stand amid the banking turmoil?
Investors are still scarred from last year's string of crypto failures, but the fall from grace of several banks has led to a rebound in digital asset markets.
Podcast: The future of tech jobs
Are there still jobs in the tech sector, and how is ChatGPT affecting these roles? Find out more in this episode of Work Talk.
Have we reached the end of the bear market?
Key issues like interest rates and global financial stability will remain very much in play but there are signs that inflation might be easing, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at headstart@sph.com.sg