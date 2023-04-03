ST HeadSTart: How to stop overspending | The perks and perils of being the boss’ favourite

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Good morning!

Do you tend to overindulge on shopping, restaurant meals or ride-hailing services? I open up in my latest column about my struggle with splurging on private-hire rides, and seek tips from experts about how to rein in expenses. These include adapting the popular 50-30-20 budgeting rule to one's specific needs and lifestyle.

What is your strategy for ensuring you don't overspend? Tell me more at headstart@sph.com.sg

If you're a first-time home buyer, you might have considered buying a private property in unequal shares of 99 per cent and 1 per cent with your spouse to prepare for a possible “de-coupling” later. This refers to a move to avoid paying the ABSD or additional buyer’s stamp duty for a second purchase. But there are several important things to consider in such a situation. Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon tells us more.

How important are internships in helping you clinch a job as a fresh graduate? Observers share their views on what employers look out for in a candidate's previous work stints, and suggest steps you can take to bolster your resume if you find yourself lacking internship experience.

I hope you enjoy these stories. All the best for the week ahead.