ST HeadSTart: How to stand out in job hunt upon graduation

Manpower correspondent Calvin Yang, in this week's edition of askST Jobs, outlines several tips for students to take note as they plan for a career after graduation. A good starting point is to tap your university's career support office for services such as career profiling, he says.
Meanwhile, Singapore editor Zakir Hussain writes about the changes which the world of work has undergone in Singapore, and suggests that a possible next step could be an arrangement that sees workers devote four days to their jobs and one day a week on training and reskilling.
Do you think this would help you take on more training opportunities? Would such a work week structure appeal to you? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg
Also, for those invested in digital assets or thinking of dipping their toes in crypto investing, journalist Clara Chong shares some lessons she has learnt about navigating these volatile waters, as the industry grapples with frozen withdrawals, bankruptcies and other uncertainties. One tip to protect your assets? Perhaps you can consider storing coins offline in a cold wallet, instead of leaving them in centralised exchanges.
askST Jobs: Tips to help undergraduates stand out in future job hunt
Fret not, employers today look beyond academic qualifications when hiring. Taking on internships is just one way university students can build up their portfolios for the future job search.
Dying without a will: 48% of Singaporeans surveyed do not have one
On top of writing a will to allocate assets upon death, individuals can also take other steps to ensure their loved ones are well taken care of upon their passing such as buying life insurance.
Time to consider a four-plus-one day work week?
Rejigging the work week where one day is set aside solely for training and reskilling, could be a win-win outcome that will help employers and workers remain competitive for the long haul, says Singapore editor Zakir Hussain.
Singapore's transition to green economy must be orderly to keep inflation in check, job market stable
Worker reskilling and redeployment will be crucial, and identifying skills adjacencies will be a key part of worker retraining programmes, said Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon.
Young & Savvy: Protecting yourself in the volatile sea of digital assets
Storing your digital coins offline is one way to safeguard against some of the risks associated with crypto investments.
Singapore aims to have 40 per cent of working-age persons with disabilities employed by 2030
This goal would mean placing another estimated 10,000 persons with disabilities into jobs, as part of the Republic's roadmap to support PWDs and enable them to contribute to society.
Fancy being the 'head of team anywhere'?
Chief heart officer, head of remote, vice-president of product evangelism: These are just some of the new job titles emerging from the rise of remote work.
How will property buyers in Singapore be affected with more rate hikes on the cards?
The impact may be more keenly felt when rates move above 3.5 per cent - the interest rate used for the total debt servicing ratio calculation, says OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun.
