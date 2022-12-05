ST HeadSTart: How to prepare for your first work trip | Bouncing back from being retrenched

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Good morning! It's the last month of 2022. If you're travelling for work in the new year, you might find the latest askST Jobs column helpful.
Work trips have taken on a new meaning. They present a chance to get to know your colleagues in person amid remote work arrangements that are prevalent now. It's important to prepare sufficiently so you can make the most of your travels, says journalist Tay Hong Yi. For example, think about connecting with industry experts and kickstarting collaborations with colleagues overseas.
Meanwhile, individuals who have been retrenched tell senior correspondent Stephanie Yeo how they recovered from the setback. One was even laid off three times in 12 months during the global financial crisis. They share tips for others who have recently been let go, including how they can improve their visibility to recruiters.
How did you bounce back from being laid off? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg
Should you still make Central Provident Fund top-ups given high yields elsewhere? Associate editor Lee Su Shyan tackles this question and highlights things investors should take note of in the current climate.
We hope you enjoy this week's round-up of stories. Have a good week, and month, ahead.
Going on a work trip? Here's what you can do.
Take these trips as an opportunity to grow professionally, says journalist Tay Hong Yi, who suggests ways to make the most of these stints.
Retrenched three times in one year: Here’s how to bounce back after being laid off
Experts and people who have been retrenched share tips for those in similar situations. For a start, embrace the grief of losing your job but don't let it consume you, they say.
Hoping to get rich quickly? Think again.
According to a recent survey, many young investors follow tips from investment “gurus” on social media who often make wild claims that it is easy to get rich.
Podcast: What does S'pore's rise as a tech city mean for you?
Will the tech industry offer good jobs and opportunities for Singaporeans? Senior correspondent Krist Boo answers this question and more in the latest episode of Work Talk.
Should you make CPF top-ups now?
Higher yields have made certain financial products more attractive than Central Provident Fund top-ups. But investors should not neglect their CPF, especially as returns elsewhere start to ease, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
CPF and SRS dos and don’ts for the year end
Associate editor Lee Su Shyan suggests ways to manage your Central Provident Fund and Supplementary Retirement Scheme accounts as the year ends.
Steer clear of these 'money sins'
Beware of spending beyond your means on travel and other non-essential items, says Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon, who points out five "money sins" people should avoid.
The pandemic has delayed but hopefully not derailed my life goals
The lifting of pandemic restrictions has created a mood of anxiety as people rush to hit milestones, says journalist Rosalind Ang. But she has learnt to slow down and ignore the unnecessary pressure.
An online vigilante who exposed a US$1 billion crypto scam
The 52-year-old is one of the few voices flagging crypto-based Ponzi schemes, which United States investigators say are a severely under-publicised scourge.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at headstart@sph.com.sg