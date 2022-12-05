ST HeadSTart: How to prepare for your first work trip | Bouncing back from being retrenched

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Good morning! It's the last month of 2022. If you're travelling for work in the new year, you might find the latest askST Jobs column helpful.

Work trips have taken on a new meaning. They present a chance to get to know your colleagues in person amid remote work arrangements that are prevalent now. It's important to prepare sufficiently so you can make the most of your travels, says journalist Tay Hong Yi. For example, think about connecting with industry experts and kickstarting collaborations with colleagues overseas.

Meanwhile, individuals who have been retrenched tell senior correspondent Stephanie Yeo how they recovered from the setback. One was even laid off three times in 12 months during the global financial crisis. They share tips for others who have recently been let go, including how they can improve their visibility to recruiters.

How did you bounce back from being laid off? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

Should you still make Central Provident Fund top-ups given high yields elsewhere? Associate editor Lee Su Shyan tackles this question and highlights things investors should take note of in the current climate.

Have a good week, and month, ahead.