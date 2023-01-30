ST HeadSTart: How to make your resume pass an automated screening | Investing in fine wines

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Are you applying for a new job? It's important to ensure your resume passes the company's automated screening – a process that is becoming increasingly common, especially within industries such as tech and engineering. Journalist Tay Hong Yi suggests ways to beat the test in his latest askST Jobs column.
If you're in a dilemma about whether to flag your colleague or company's errant work practices to higher-ups, you might find Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon's latest article useful. One tip he gives is that whistle-blowers can consider disclosing their identities while giving tip-offs, contrary to their instincts, as this provides greater credibility.
Meanwhile, if you're looking for alternative investments, fine wines are a popular choice, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan. She highlights several things to know about investing in wines, such as how to safeguard yourself in the event a wine seller goes bust.
How to pass a potential employer's automated screening
Job seekers should build a resume that follows similar terminology in the published job description, rather than making a one-size-fits-all application, says journalist Tay Hong Yi.
What you should know about whistle-blowing
The consequences of circulating fake allegations can be severe, says Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon. He highlights things to be mindful of before you submit sensitive information.
Eyes are windows to the soul... and also to making money?
A trader's facial expression might give a good indication of whether you should buy an asset, says the writer, adding that such analysis could also be used to assess one’s emotional state during a work meeting.
Investing in wine: Sparkling returns or years in the red?
Champagne prices rose by nearly 25 per cent and Burgundy over 28 per cent in 2022, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan, who suggests things you should know about investing in wines.
S'pore to continue building local tech talent amid job cuts
The Government has launched a tech talent conversion programme that includes training for people without coding experience to become software developers.
If you're feeling powerful as a job seeker, it might not last
If the labour market turns, workers’ market power will evaporate and they will need to be respectful during the hiring process and do more than the bare minimum when at work, says the writer.
Why gold is still better than Bitcoin
Bitcoin has lost more than two-thirds of its value since its peak in late 2021 and much-hyped stocks have fallen from grace. But gold has hung in there, says American economist Paul Krugman.
Action-packed week in store for markets
The US central bank is widely expected to again shrink its rate hike amid slowing inflation, while the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are expected to raise rates by a half point this week.
