ST HeadSTart: How to disagree with your boss

We’ve all had moments when we questioned if things at work could be done in a better way. If you’re anything like me, you might have been at a loss to know what to do, or whether to speak up at all.

Aren’t disagreements at work bad, after all? It depends on the perceived nature of the conflict, according to an expert manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi speaks to. Workplace disagreements can be categorised as relationship and task conflicts, says industrial psychologist Victor Seah from the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

While relationship conflict is best avoided, task conflict, which refers to situations where people disagree on how to undertake a task at hand, is generally important to have as it is associated with creativity and innovation. Whether a disagreement is perceived by employees as a relationship or task conflict is influenced by trust and psychological safety in the team.

Dr Seah shares several tips on how to express doubts without affecting workplace relationships. For example, it helps to talk about specific aspects of the task at hand, especially if you’re a junior employee, and avoid expressing disagreement in a way that might be construed as trying to compete with the other party.

