ST HeadSTart: How to celebrate the small wins at work | Tech CEOs will pay a price for cutting jobs now

Meanwhile, Singaporeans will not have to worry about having an affordable home to call their own, as the Government is working hard to ramp up the supply of Housing Board flats and keep them affordable, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post last week.
askST Jobs: How to celebrate the small wins at work when new tasks keep coming in
Simple ways to stay positive include creating a list of completed tasks, as well as seeking satisfaction and accomplishment from hobbies, experts said.
Will Budget 2023 lead to a stock market rally?
OCBC Securities' Samuel Wong fears that any ‘love’ coming to the stock market this V-day, thanks to Budget announcements, will be minimal and short-lived.
3 tips on how to track household expenses
It is risky to assume that a savings or investment portfolio of even $1 million will be sufficient for retirement if you don't know how much you will need every month.
Higher-income earners hit by expensive items; worst of inflation may be over: Analysts
Highest income group could be most affected by high inflation as they spend more on big-ticket items such as cars, air tickets and private properties.
Tech CEOs will pay a harsh price for these job cuts
With an AI boom and more data than Big Tech will know what to do with, recruiters could soon be begging the staff they fired to return.
Boss of fintech unicorn arm keeps investments fuss-free
Sticking to tried and tested assets that he can keep an eye on without too much effort has helped fintech boss Yogesh Sangle grow his money while keeping his investment portfolio fuss-free.
Europe’s four-day work week – boon or bane?
The French government is testing the feasibility of reducing France’s working week to just four days, with employees free to take the additional day of rest at any time of the week.
The robots coming for our jobs will also help fire us
Artificial intelligence has infiltrated decision-making on hiring, training and evaluations. Now it is creeping into the layoff process as well.
S'poreans will not have to worry about having an affordable home to call their own: PM Lee
PM Lee said the Government is working hard to ramp up supply, cool the resale market and keep Housing Board flats affordable and accessible for Singaporeans.
OCBC offers new option to customers to earn higher interest from CPF funds
CPF members now have the option to enjoy interest rates of up to 3.88 per cent by OCBC on their Ordinary Account savings.
