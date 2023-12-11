ST HeadSTart: How to avoid festive buys you’ll regret | Singaporeans’ spending takes a hit from inflation

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

In the past year, I’ve definitely felt the pinch of inflation. Prices of everything have gone up, from train and bus fares to our everyday economic beehoon. In fact, less than half of the 2,000 working adults surveyed by OCBC recently said they could still splurge on what they like beyond daily essentials, reports Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.

But planning for your retirement remains a priority even with the higher cost of living, he says. Instead of randomly deciding on an amount you should save, he suggests that keeping track of your monthly expenses would be a more accurate way of devising your game plan for retirement.

The festive season this month is a good chance to make some prudent financial decisions. Before you pounce on that Shopee or Lazada 12.12 deal, think about what’s fueling your desire for that product, says assistant business editor Alyssa Woo. Is it the holiday atmosphere or the time-pressured environment that limited-time offers create?

Sharing her own experience of busting her monthly shopping budget, she lays out tips that could help you avoid an impulse purchase you’ll regret.

What are some ways you save on your monthly expenses? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

Enjoy the other stories in today’s newsletter too, and have a good week ahead!