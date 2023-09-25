ST HeadSTart: How to ask for an overseas posting | The struggles millennials face at work

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

After working in Singapore your whole life, working overseas can seem exciting. Expressing interest to your supervisors about overseas stints is vital if you’re looking to try it out, my colleague Tay Hong Yi finds in his latest askST Jobs column. But one should be prepared for the differences in culture, cost of living and work structure in other countries, experts he spoke to advised.

Millennials definitely feel the pressure of rising costs of living - myself included. As a hopeful first-time home buyer, I’m constantly shocked by how expensive HDB units are now. In a light-hearted column, Krist Boo shares the different struggles that the various generations face and how they can cope with them.

One other struggle that workers might face is making friends at work, reports Sarah Green Carmichael. Being passionate about your work is great, but some of us may underestimate how much our work friendships can affect how we feel about our job, she finds.

