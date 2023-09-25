ST HeadSTart: How to ask for an overseas posting | The struggles millennials face at work

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
After working in Singapore your whole life, working overseas can seem exciting. Expressing interest to your supervisors about overseas stints is vital if you’re looking to try it out, my colleague Tay Hong Yi finds in his latest askST Jobs column. But one should be prepared for the differences in culture, cost of living and work structure in other countries, experts he spoke to advised.
Millennials definitely feel the pressure of rising costs of living - myself included. As a hopeful first-time home buyer, I’m constantly shocked by how expensive HDB units are now. In a light-hearted column, Krist Boo shares the different struggles that the various generations face and how they can cope with them.
One other struggle that workers might face is making friends at work, reports Sarah Green Carmichael. Being passionate about your work is great, but some of us may underestimate how much our work friendships can affect how we feel about our job, she finds.
askST Jobs: How to put yourself in good stead for an overseas work stint
Working overseas sounds enticing, but one must be prepared for life away from Singapore’s comfort and structure, reports manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi.
Dear millennials, life’s hard – good luck
Rising property and car ownership prices can make these milestones increasingly unattainable for millennial workers.
Want a green job? Opportunities growing, but broad range of skills may be needed
Candidates need to have intricate background knowledge and understanding of the industry, said Dr Bo Bai, chief executive of green fintech group MVGX.
Why it’s important to have friends at work
It’s not easy to forge friendships at work with people working from home and the pressure to be maximally efficient, says the writer.
Why using ‘loopholes’ to invest in property doesn’t pay
Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares examples of how the misuse of legal arrangements can backfire if you do so for selfish gains.
Me & My Money: Time in the market beats timing the market
Trying to make tactical investments pays off less than investing and diversifying long-term, says finance professional Nicolas Kopitsis.
Fund managers in S’pore pour millions into fixed income, withdraw money from stocks
Data shows that Singapore investors have been favouring fixed-income investments over equity funds and funds with diversified portfolios in recent months.
Custody, payments and tokenisation are key trends in digital assets, say market players
Currently, there are no rules here on custodians and wallets, although some observers said these have come under regulators’ radar, reports business correspondent Claire Huang.
