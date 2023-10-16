ST HeadSTart: How firms keep up with hybrid work demands | HR workers under pressure to upskill

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Working in Singapore and around the world has changed since the global pandemic, with hybrid working becoming the norm both here and abroad. To keep up with the changing landscape, companies have had to adjust their workplace policies and perks, as my colleague, senior correspondent Stephanie Yeo finds out.
And the changes go beyond working arrangements, with mental health and wellness coming into sharper focus since the Covid-19 outbreak. Human resource professionals have been at the centre of the sea of changes. Assistant business editor, Joanna Seow, looks into some of the pressures that HR workers face, and the growing demand for them to upskill.
The future of work is hybrid: Companies dish out perks like 6-month WFH for new parents, Bali retreats
Companies are finding innovative ways to connect with hybrid workers in a post-pandemic world.
Flexible work arrangements can’t be for just well-paid professionals
Much of the discussion about improving flexible work hours does not currently apply to many young people in entry-level and low-income jobs.
askST Jobs: Going on maternity leave with peace of mind
In Singapore, working mothers are entitled to 12 or 16 weeks of maternity leave, Tay Hong Yi explores how they can reduce the impact of time spent away from work.
HR professionals under pressure to upskill amid changing workplace demands
From hybrid working to a bigger focus on mental well-being, the sea of changes in workplace demands ups pressure on HR workers to acquire new skills.
In the age of longevity and disruptions, embrace a mindset of permanent reinvention
Long gone are the days when retirement meant the end of one’s productive journey, and continued reinvention is necessary to keep up.
Podcast: Investing in luxury assets can be a way of diversifying your investment portfolio
Investing in luxury assets can be a good way to diversify your portfolio, but what are some important things to consider? We find out in the latest episode of the Invest Talk Podcast.
Returning to work the best way for some breast cancer survivors to find purpose in life
Going back to work after battling breast cancer can be challenging, and some said they get anxious and struggle with self-doubt.
Over $96 million invested to train 3,000 early childhood educators: ECDA
More than 3,000 aspiring and in-service early childhood educators have been supported through the training.
Why office workers can’t quit e-mail
Most office workers rely heavily on emails, and while the constant bombardment can be overwhelming, we cannot seem to move away from it.
