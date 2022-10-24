ST HeadSTart: How do I request for an internal transfer? | Things to know about the new BNPL Code of Conduct

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Are you uncertain of how to ask for an internal transfer? You can make the process smoother, says manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi in this week's askST Jobs column. For a start, it helps to create a clear transition plan for your current supervisor and identify the benefits you can bring to the team you want to move to.
Meanwhile, another story examines how you can tackle paper losses amid the current market volatility. One approach to these situations is to categorise your stocks into long-term holds and those for trading gain. You can also place stop-loss orders to make sure losses are manageable, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
A new industry code of conduct sets out best practices for buy now, pay later (BNPL) providers. Senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit highlights guidelines you should know in the new standards that might be especially helpful if you use BNPL services.
I want a transfer to another department in my firm. How should I tell my boss?
There are ways to increase your chances of a transfer, such as creating a transition plan for your current supervisor, and highlighting how your skills can benefit the team you want to move to.
Don't let emotion direct your investment portfolio decisions
Risk tolerance and the time you have to reach your wealth goals are two critical factors you should consider when determining an overall investment plan, says the writer.
How to manage trading risks in a volatile environment
Approaches you can take to mitigate paper losses include categorising your stocks into long-term holds and those for trading gain, writes associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
What you should know when dividing assets in a divorce
Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon highlights things divorcing couples should be mindful of when splitting their assets, such as taking note that acts to hide them will be reversed.
Me & My Money: From investment banker to sustainable start-up founder
Entrepreneur Angela Sim recounts her journey of leaving her high-paying job to start eco-friendly consumer goods company Cloversoft. She also shares her investment strategy, which includes keeping a list of stocks she is eyeing.
What you need to know about the BNPL Code of Conduct
The code stipulates that consumers will be able to voluntarily exclude themselves from companies' services and promotional materials.
Bright spots still ahead for tech giant Sea
E-commerce platform Shopee's parent company grapples with shifting consumer preferences and more cautious sentiment amid rising inflation. But it still dominates the market, say analysts.
The highs and lows of strong US dollar
New York Times columnist Jeff Sommer argues for a Goldilocks dollar, one that is not overwhelming the world or underwhelming consumers.
