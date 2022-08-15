ST HeadSTart: How can you go about investing sustainably?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Good morning! One of the stories we're focusing on this week addresses a question I believe more investors are considering: How can you go green in your investing journey?

My colleague Sue-Ann Tan writes about how you can go beyond cutting down on your use of disposables and addresses some concerns about sustainable investing, such as the issue of greenwashing.

Do you dread team-bonding activities at work? They don't always have to be awkward and forced, as manpower correspondent Calvin Yang notes in this week's askST Jobs. He provides some tips on how employers can get staff with different personalities to bond, and emphasises how bosses can make it a point to learn what motivates each worker and make them feel valued and trusted.

Also, some companies here are taking steps to redefine what work looks like. This includes perks like a paid day off each month so that employees get time to recharge and focus on self-care. What are some ways your bosses are looking to boost morale and welfare? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg