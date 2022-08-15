ST HeadSTart: How can you go about investing sustainably?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Good morning! One of the stories we're focusing on this week addresses a question I believe more investors are considering: How can you go green in your investing journey?
My colleague Sue-Ann Tan writes about how you can go beyond cutting down on your use of disposables and addresses some concerns about sustainable investing, such as the issue of greenwashing.
Do you dread team-bonding activities at work? They don't always have to be awkward and forced, as manpower correspondent Calvin Yang notes in this week's askST Jobs. He provides some tips on how employers can get staff with different personalities to bond, and emphasises how bosses can make it a point to learn what motivates each worker and make them feel valued and trusted.
Also, some companies here are taking steps to redefine what work looks like. This includes perks like a paid day off each month so that employees get time to recharge and focus on self-care. What are some ways your bosses are looking to boost morale and welfare? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg
Young and Savvy: Going green in investing
Can financial returns be balanced with environmental or social benefits? Business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan addresses this and more as she outlines some considerations for investors looking to adopt a more sustainable investing approach.
How do I get a team of workers of vastly different personalities to bond?
In this edition of askST Jobs, manpower correspondent Calvin Yang highlights how supervisors can better understand the different strengths of their team members and provide an environment for them to thrive together.
Public engagement exercise launched to discuss Singaporean workers' concerns
The findings and subsequent recommendations from the year-long exercise will contribute to the Forward Singapore movement, which aims to refresh Singapore's social compact.
Investment assets to include in your retirement arsenal
As you look to build up your nest egg, you may want to consider some products which carry more risk, such as bonds and unit trusts, to complement stable payouts from CPF Life.
4-day work week, Recharge Fridays: How companies are redefining the future of work
Mr Tobias Leong lost 12kg in a year, thanks to his company giving an extra day off a month. Find out how his company, as well as two others, are making their staff happier and engaged with different work-life policies.
Invest Talk Podcast: Investing in uncertain times
Not sure how to go about investing amid inflation, rising interest rates and market volatility? Associate editor Ven Sreenivasan and OCBC Bank's executive director of investment strategy Vasu Menon share their best tips.
The young kings of Silicon Valley are dismounting their unicorns
Investors say they anticipate more of these resignations from founders who are realizing they now have to work harder for less.
Companies in Singapore in danger of losing talent over mental health and fatigue woes
Half the workforce in Singapore feel stressed every day, and one in three employees is considering resigning in the next six months.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at headstart@sph.com.sg