ST HeadSTart: How can I adjust to my first remote job? | Should I take advantage of attractive FX rates?

One of the stories we're looking at this week might be relevant if you've landed a new job and are working remotely.
While it is natural to feel disconnected at first, there are ways to ease into your new role. Schedule time to speak face to face with your colleagues, for instance, and agree on boundaries with your employer, says manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi in this week's askST Jobs column.
Meanwhile, journalist Adeline Tan shares her experience buying foreign currencies amid attractive FX rates given the stronger Singapore dollar. She highlights what you should take note of before snapping up other currencies, whether you are buying them for investment purposes or to simply lock in rates for travel.
If you're feeling the Monday blues, read senior correspondent Stephanie Yeo's stories about four people who made drastic career switches to pursue their dreams. They include a corporate executive who gave up her well-paying job to bring climbers and surfers to regional destinations, and another who left her job as a teacher to start a sustainable food company. We hope their journeys will inspire you.
How can I adjust to my first remote job?
It can be challenging to adjust to a new job if you're working remotely. Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi suggests a few steps you can take, such as agreeing with your boss on clear boundaries.
Making drastic career changes to pursue their dreams
Senior correspondent Stephanie Yeo speaks to four people who made drastic job changes and shares tips for others hoping to do the same.
S'poreans face another year of paying more for goods and services
Analysts believe supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions will continue to support prices at higher than usual levels.
Data misuse: Why a manager who mailed a client from his former firm landed in hot water
Think twice about using customer data from your previous company for your new job. You could be sued by customers who object to their details being used by a firm they have no business with.
Invest Talk Podcast: How young investors can navigate inflation, higher interest rates and recession
Associate editors Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan share insights on what young adults can do in the current inflationary environment.
Should I take advantage of attractive FX rates?
The Singdollar has rallied against other currencies like the pound. But take precautions if you want to invest in foreign currencies, says journalist Adeline Tan.
Office space exploration: Reimagining the workplace
Remote work caused many people to rearrange their homes for work purposes. But most offices do not yet allow for the same flexibility.
Rough day at work? Get some playtime with dogs or cats at the office, come mid-2023
Animal welfare organisation SPCA hopes the corporate wellness programme will also give its dogs or cats a chance to socialise with people.
