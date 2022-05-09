ST HeadSTart: Hot desks, cool offices | 6 in 10 in S'pore plan to ask for pay rise

Welcome to the first edition of ST HeadSTart, which brings you the best of The Straits Times' career and investment coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly career and investment tips right into your inbox.
Hot desks, cool offices: How workspaces are changing after the pandemic
Love or hate hot-desking, experts say the trend is here to stay. Fewer desks can mean more space for meeting areas, cafes, or even a hair salon.
Work/Life: Desk, don't go. Stay with me
Listen in on Krist Boo's conversation with her beloved desk. It is bravely saying goodbye.
6 in 10 in S'pore plan to ask for pay rise amid labour crunch, inflation: Survey
One reason workers feel they deserve a pay rise is the number of extra hours of unpaid work many of them are doing.
How to negotiate for more starting pay
For workers savvy enough to recognise their leverage, it has never been a better time to negotiate a generous compensation offer.
It's work from anywhere for some firms' staff
CPF payouts increased by 25% from 2019 to 2021, while more are deferring payouts
Young & Savvy: This Mother's Day, I'm spending $12,000 on mum's insurance
The peace of mind it gives me and my mum is priceless and definitely more valuable than any luxury purchase, says Jessie Lim.
Reaping returns from Reits
Amid rising inflation and supply chain worries, Reits in Singapore have remained fairly resilient. Here's why they deserve a look.