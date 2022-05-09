ST HeadSTart: Hot desks, cool offices | 6 in 10 in S'pore plan to ask for pay rise

Hot desks, cool offices: How workspaces are changing after the pandemic

Love or hate hot-desking, experts say the trend is here to stay. Fewer desks can mean more space for meeting areas, cafes, or even a hair salon.

Work/Life: Desk, don't go. Stay with me

Listen in on Krist Boo's conversation with her beloved desk. It is bravely saying goodbye.

6 in 10 in S'pore plan to ask for pay rise amid labour crunch, inflation: Survey

One reason workers feel they deserve a pay rise is the number of extra hours of unpaid work many of them are doing.

How to negotiate for more starting pay

For workers savvy enough to recognise their leverage, it has never been a better time to negotiate a generous compensation offer.

It's work from anywhere for some firms' staff

Find out which companies are embracing remote work permanently.

CPF payouts increased by 25% from 2019 to 2021, while more are deferring payouts

A CPF member who turned 65 in 2021 now gets monthly payouts of $580.

Young & Savvy: This Mother's Day, I'm spending $12,000 on mum's insurance

The peace of mind it gives me and my mum is priceless and definitely more valuable than any luxury purchase, says Jessie Lim. 

Reaping returns from Reits

Amid rising inflation and supply chain worries, Reits in Singapore have remained fairly resilient. Here's why they deserve a look.

