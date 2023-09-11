ST HeadSTart: Has job hopping lost its allure? | What to look out for before returning to your previous employer

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

A friend once told me that staying in the same job for more than three years is “too long”. I’ve been in the workforce full-time for just over two years, and hearing my peers discuss changing jobs for faster salary hikes is not new to me. After all, it can be worrying to see your salary stagnate.

But staying in your company for more than five years has its perks too, said employees who spoke to business reporter Prisca Ang. Some examples are having the time to foster stronger relationships with clients or opportunities to mentor junior colleagues that might not come if you hop jobs too frequently.

Instead of jumping to a new company, you might find that your previous employer was a better fit for you. But if you left your previous job because of a negative work environment or lack of work-life balance, ensure that these reasons are addressed before you rejoin the firm, reports manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi in his latest askST Jobs column.

