ST HeadSTart: Growing popularity of ‘finfluencers’ may pose risks | What is working in a start-up like?

Do you get information or take investment advice from a financial influencer on social media? While many help make financial information more relatable for the average consumer, 'finfluencers' are not licenced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
As they would have no recourse against errant finfluencers, consumers should do their own research first before taking any advice given online, senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit writes.
Ever wondered what working in a start-up is like? Be prepared for an extremely fast-paced environment, where decisions are taken quickly and employees are expected to chip in on projects assigned at any given point in time, experts tell journalist Tay Hong Yi.
Meanwhile, if you are from the pharmaceutical or biotech industry and looking for a career change, working with animal cells to sustainably produce food is one emerging area to explore.
As journalist Cheryl Tan reports, start-ups like Meatiply and other cultivated meat companies are looking for people to help them scale the production of meat cultivated directly from animal cells, as this could eliminate the need to farm animals for food.
Growing popularity of ‘finfluencers’ may pose risks to investors: Finance experts
There is so much content online that it becomes difficult for the average consumer to know where to start and who to trust.
askST Jobs: What is working in a start-up like?
While traditional companies will have a well-written job description, in a start-up, the onus is on employees to define their job priorities, experts said.
Take note of rising mortgage rates before buying property
Some buyers who chose floating interest rates in 2022 have seen their monthly repayments jump by as much as 40 per cent.
Me & My Money: Her passion is in investing in things that she likes
Finance executive Foo Lee Lian knows the ins and outs of mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital, but prefers investing in fine wines.
How to avoid money conflict when going on a holiday with friends
Talk things out, as each person in the group may have a different budget which can create disparities in spending expectations, experts said.
Addressing the talent gaps in S’pore’s budding cultivated meat space
Cultivated meat companies face hurdles in filling manpower gaps from a limited global talent pool for research and development, production and commercialisation.
Influx of laid-off tech talent into S’pore job market eases labour crunch
Mass layoffs at big companies like Google and Facebook parent Meta have propelled scores of tech workers back into the job market.
Cycling to work is a great idea but still impractical in Singapore
Although the cycling infrastructure has improved, it is still not a smooth ride to commute to work on two wheels, the writer says.
Alibaba says hiring 15,000 people, refutes job cut reports
The Chinese e-commerce platform said its six major business divisions will need to hire 15,000 new recruits in total, including 3,000 university graduates.
4 in 10 jobs in food sector to be redesigned under Jobs Transformation Map
Jobs that have been identified for redesign include service crew and kitchen assistant roles, as well as executive chef, operations director and multi-outlet manager.
