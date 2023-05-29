ST HeadSTart: Growing popularity of ‘finfluencers’ may pose risks | What is working in a start-up like?

Good morning!

Do you get information or take investment advice from a financial influencer on social media? While many help make financial information more relatable for the average consumer, 'finfluencers' are not licenced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

As they would have no recourse against errant finfluencers, consumers should do their own research first before taking any advice given online, senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit writes.

Ever wondered what working in a start-up is like? Be prepared for an extremely fast-paced environment, where decisions are taken quickly and employees are expected to chip in on projects assigned at any given point in time, experts tell journalist Tay Hong Yi.

Does start-up life appeal to you more than a standard 9am-5pm job in a large corporation? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

Meanwhile, if you are from the pharmaceutical or biotech industry and looking for a career change, working with animal cells to sustainably produce food is one emerging area to explore.

As journalist Cheryl Tan reports, start-ups like Meatiply and other cultivated meat companies are looking for people to help them scale the production of meat cultivated directly from animal cells, as this could eliminate the need to farm animals for food.

Have a good week ahead!