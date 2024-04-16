ST HeadSTart: ‘Girl math’ – can a concert or flight ticket really be free?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

I’ve recently discovered that a lot of things are practically free. Over the weekend, I was window shopping online when I stumbled upon a beautiful new bag. It was such a reasonable buy as it would cost me just $1 a day, provided I used it every day for two years.

Thankfully, I managed to snap out of my reverie. Nothing in life is free, after all. In fact, the bag would have put a large $750 dent in my wallet. Like others, I have been creating and solving my own ‘girl math’ equations. The buzz phrase of 2023 involves the use of fuzzy excuses to justify purchases. We might use the term less now, but the sentiment behind it remains.

While it is mostly tongue-in-cheek, girl math might pose risks to one’s financial goals and encourage overspending, especially on bigger-ticket items, writes business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan. The term also takes on a social dimension as it plays on certain stereotypes. Here’s how you can keep your finances in check and be mindful of the trend’s implications even as you have fun with it.

Also, if you’ve been thinking of asking your boss to let you shift to flexible working arrangements, here’s some good news: new guidelines were rolled out by the Government today to require employers to fairly consider flexi-work requests from Dec 1.

Have a good week ahead!