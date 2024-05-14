ST HeadSTart: First time quitting your job? These tips might help

Prisca Ang
Business Correspondent
Updated
May 14, 2024, 12:59 PM
Published
May 14, 2024, 12:30 PM

Being prepared on what to say can make resigning a smoother process.

Hi, it’s Prisca here – I hope you had a good weekend, and welcome to another edition of HeadSTart. 

My peers and I have worked for several years. However, it seems that we are still rather clueless about what to do before submitting a resignation letter, if recent conversations with friends are anything to go by. 

One of them was worrying about having the difficult conversation with her boss. It turned out fine as her manager was surprisingly encouraging of her next career move. On the flip side, I’ve heard stories about other bosses who guilt-tripped staff who were resigning, so it’s no wonder that the process of quitting can be anxiety-inducing. 

Being prepared seems to be the key in breaking up well with your employer, my colleague Tay Hong Yi has found. In his latest column, he shares tips from human resource experts. For a start, state your intentions clearly, express gratitude for the learning opportunities received, and commit to a smooth handover, they said. Read more here.

How did the talk with your boss go when you tendered your resignation previously? Tell me more at headstart@sph.com.sg.

Check out the other picks below too, and have a great week ahead! 

How to quit your job well

Preparation is key – for one, avoid sharing too much about your next move. Human resource experts suggest other things you should know before submitting your resignation letter. 

READ MORE HERE

Are you too reliant on your smart devices?

Technology has gradually seeped into every crevice of our daily lives, but nothing comes without a cost, and tech is no different, says business correspondent Cheow Sue-Ann.

READ MORE HERE

Podcast: Fail well, and you learn better

Organisations and individuals can set themselves up to learn from each failure. Find out more in the latest episode of Career Talk.

READ MORE HERE

Me & My Money: From working hard to grow other people’s money, to starting his own financial firm

Tin Men Capital co-founder Jeremy Tan says his best investment is the networks he has built. 

READ MORE HERE

How to budget and shop within your means

Getting started with budgeting can be daunting if you have never done it before, but it can be done. Here are a few tips from experts.

READ MORE HERE

Turn long transits into short vacations

Some airports are creating opportunities for exploration and discovery during layovers, with activities such as city and heritage tours. 

READ MORE HERE

