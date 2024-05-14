ST HeadSTart: First time quitting your job? These tips might help

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

My peers and I have worked for several years. However, it seems that we are still rather clueless about what to do before submitting a resignation letter, if recent conversations with friends are anything to go by.

One of them was worrying about having the difficult conversation with her boss. It turned out fine as her manager was surprisingly encouraging of her next career move. On the flip side, I’ve heard stories about other bosses who guilt-tripped staff who were resigning, so it’s no wonder that the process of quitting can be anxiety-inducing.

Being prepared seems to be the key in breaking up well with your employer, my colleague Tay Hong Yi has found. In his latest column, he shares tips from human resource experts. For a start, state your intentions clearly, express gratitude for the learning opportunities received, and commit to a smooth handover, they said. Read more here.

