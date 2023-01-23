ST HeadSTart: Do you feel guilty for taking leave? | Things to know before selling your flat for a profit

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Good morning, and happy Chinese New Year to those who celebrate it!
Do you ever feel guilty when you take leave? View taking a break as being responsible for your own well-being, says journalist Tay Hong Yi. You can also find comfort in the knowledge that employers often plan their staffing needs around the number of productive work days an employee is likely to have, with leeway for absences, to begin with.
How do you use your days off to recharge? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg
If you're thinking of selling your flat for a profit, be mindful that not all properties are equal. Consider your lifestyle expectation and not just the money before you jump onto the “upgrading” bandwagon to buy a smaller and pricier private home, says Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.
You've probably heard about ChatGPT, the latest artificial intelligence tool that is able to generate high-quality text indistinguishable from those written by humans. Associate editor Vikram Khanna has a conversation with the chatbot about various topics, including the potential to disrupt certain professions.
We hope you find these stories insightful. Have a good long weekend.
How to overcome guilt for taking leave
View the act of taking leave as a responsibility to fulfil for yourself – after all, your well-being takes precedence over all things, says journalist Tay Hong Yi in his latest askST Jobs column.
Want to make a quick buck on your HDB flat? Think again
If you are tempted to cash out on your HDB flat, make sure you do your sums properly and don’t get caught up in the short-term euphoria of making a profit, says Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.
‘Very clear’ cryptocurrencies have to be regulated: Tharman
There is a need to make it very clear that dabbling in cryptocurrency is a foolish risk taken at one’s own expense, said Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum.
HDB resale market trends to look out for in 2023
This year may be a window of opportunity for buyers to snag a HDB resale unit since the market is taking a breather and supply will dwindle over the next few years, says the writer.
How will China’s reopening affect stock markets?
Stocks are set to improve now that China's reopening is firmly underway but their pace of recovery may be slower than expected, with bumps along the way, writes associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
Should we be worried about ChatGPT?
Does ChatGPT have the potential to disrupt certain professions or displace jobs? The artificial intelligence language generation tool answers a few questions posed by associate editor Vikram Khanna.
What does the Rabbit Year mean for you?
What does the year of the rabbit have in store for workers? Senior correspondent Krist Boo speaks to a fengshui consultant in her tongue-in-cheek column.
What are the fastest-growing jobs in Singapore?
A study, which examined data from LinkedIn’s millions of Singapore users, calculated the job titles experiencing the highest growth rates from January 2018 to July 2022.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at headstart@sph.com.sg