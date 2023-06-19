ST HeadSTart: Could AI be the comeback break for experienced workers? | No escape from the boss with Wi-Fi in the sky

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Singapore Airlines will start giving free unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi to its KrisFlyer members in all cabin classes from July 1, making it easier for business travellers to catch up on work while flying.

However, a survey of 1,000 respondents commissioned by The Straits Times showed this is the least important consideration for air travellers here.

With free Wi-Fi onboard, do you feel compelled to work while flying? Tell us why at headstart@sph.com.sg.

Meanwhile, are some of your colleagues becoming overwhelmed by work? Proactively building good relationships with them can put you in the right position to sincerely offer help without making them feel guilty or belittled, experts tell journalist Tay Hong Yi.

They add that simply acknowledging how your colleague is feeling and expressing empathy for his or her situation can foster a supportive workplace where help is openly offered and received.

In this week’s Me & My Money column, journalist Prisca Ang spoke to finance executive Stephanie Leung about her “logic plus emotion” approach to investing, and how this has guided her in building up a portfolio that reflects her personality as much as analytical skills.

Today, that portfolio is equally split between public market assets that Ms Leung picks based on macroeconomic factors, and private investments that largely go into things she is passionate and curious about, such as wine.

