ST HeadSTart: Could AI be the comeback break for experienced workers? | No escape from the boss with Wi-Fi in the sky

Singapore Airlines will start giving free unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi to its KrisFlyer members in all cabin classes from July 1, making it easier for business travellers to catch up on work while flying.
However, a survey of 1,000 respondents commissioned by The Straits Times showed this is the least important consideration for air travellers here.
Meanwhile, are some of your colleagues becoming overwhelmed by work? Proactively building good relationships with them can put you in the right position to sincerely offer help without making them feel guilty or belittled, experts tell journalist Tay Hong Yi.
They add that simply acknowledging how your colleague is feeling and expressing empathy for his or her situation can foster a supportive workplace where help is openly offered and received.
In this week’s Me & My Money column, journalist Prisca Ang spoke to finance executive Stephanie Leung about her “logic plus emotion” approach to investing, and how this has guided her in building up a portfolio that reflects her personality as much as analytical skills.
Today, that portfolio is equally split between public market assets that Ms Leung picks based on macroeconomic factors, and private investments that largely go into things she is passionate and curious about, such as wine.
Could AI be the comeback break for experienced workers?
With generative AI tools making tasks such as coding and video editing much easier, experts foresee a rise in competitiveness in workers who have served corporate time.
askST Jobs: How to reach out to overwhelmed colleagues
Helping an overwhelmed colleague begins even before the first signs of trouble appear, by putting yourself in a position to sincerely offer help.
No escape from the boss with Wi-Fi in the sky
With Singapore Airlines offering free unlimited Wi-Fi to all KrisFlyer members, do we rejoice that work and play can continue unabated, or regret the loss of a sky-high sanctuary?
Working from home becomes a once-a-week treat for more office-goers
A small but growing list of big-name companies like BlackRock and Walt Disney Company are calling employees back to their desks four days a week.
Me & My Money: Investing requires both head and heart, says chief investment officer
Finance executive Stephanie Leung shares how she built a portfolio that reflects her personality as much as her analytical skills.
When new condo units are pricier than older ones by over 70 per cent
New condominiums have become so much pricier than similarly sized resale units in the same area, so buyers need to ask themselves whether the market is just too hot to handle.
‘I don’t mind when people laugh at me’: Automotive entrepreneur
Kim Wah Boon ignored detractors to build Dickson Group, a one-stop automotive centre which pulled in $52 million in revenue last year.
Too young for the job: Tackling ‘reverse ageism’ in the workplace
Age discrimination affects Millennial and Gen Z job seekers, who are seen as too inexperienced to be taken seriously.
The young may be misguided in their desire to retire early
About 37 per cent of the Gen Zers who say they’re part of a movement to gain financial independence and retire early have nothing saved for retirement.
S’pore showing signs of cooling labour demand as job vacancies drop for 4th straight quarter
Economists said the job market is likely to toughen further given economic uncertainty and global headwinds.
